Bollywood Roundup: Sushmita Sen, Ishita Ganguly, Varun Dhawan, and more…

Sushmita Sen gets handwritten love letter from fan

Mumbai– Sushmita Sen has shared on Instagram a photo of a handwritten love letter that a fan sent to her.

“Sushmita Sen I love you,” the note reads.

“The ultimate #loveletter. I am blessed to receive a lot of love and kindness over the years, from all my #fans. My favourite being the old fashioned way…hand written letters!!! I’ve read every letter ever send to me, it’s usually been an outpouring of emotions, filling pages with the overwhelming power of love and belonging!!! Yet, this is the first time, I’ve received a letter that took a second to read but it’s simplicity will resonate a lifetime!!! I LOVE YOU TOO!!! #sharing #love #simplicity #depth #awesomeness #duggadugga,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

Sushmita recently made a comeback after five years in the web series “Aarya”. The series, which marks her digital debut, saw her return to the screen five years after her last outing, the Bengali arthouse film, “Nirbaak”.

Ishita Ganguly to play Draupadi in the show ‘RadhaKrishn’

Mumbai– Actress Ishita Ganguly will essay the role of Draupadi in the show “RadhaKrishn”.

“I consider myself very fortunate to have got this opportunity to essay the role of Draupadi. It is one of the most important and inspiring characters in the chapter of Mahabharat. I’m also super excited to essay this character as it’s a challenge in itself,” said the actress, who is known for her wok in shows like “Shastri Sisters” and “Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi”.

“My parents are very spiritual, and I have been reading the Bhagavad Gita since a very young age. I have started reading it all over again so that it helps me understand my character better. At the same time, I am constantly in touch with the creative team to ensure that every scene is performed with utmost perfection,” she added.

The Star Bharat show features Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh in lead roles. The mythological show is set to have a new track, “Krishn-Arjun Gatha”.

Varun Dhawan reveals being scared of The Undertaker as a child

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has penned an emotional note reacting to the news of WWE legend The Undertaker’s retirement, describing him as “the greatest to enter the squared circle”.

“#thankyoutaker. I’ve been a WWE fan as long as I can remember. This man the undertaker has been part of my dreams and nightmares. I used be scared of him as a child but grew to admire his skill and athleticism. Thank you for the memories. The greatest to enter the squared circle,” shared Varun on Instagram.

The Undertaker announced his retirement from WWE after a career spanning three decades, during the last episode of his docuseries “Undertaker: The Last Ride”.

“Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring. I’m at a point, it’s time this cowboy really rides away. There’s nothing left for me to conquer. There’s nothing left for me to accomplish. The game has changed. It’s time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right. I think this documentary has helped me discover that. It’s really opened my eyes to the bigger picture,” The Undertaker aka Mark Calaway, announced during the fifth and final episode of the docuseries.

Kiara Advani is missing her ‘girlfriends’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kiara Advani cannot wait to meet her girlfriends and she is missing them very much.

Kiara took to Instagram, where she shared a photo collage with her friends.

“I miss my girlfriends so so so much. I wish I could drive over and meet them but we’re not risking it. This is an appreciation post for the girls that make every day a little more special,” Kiara wrote.

She added that they don’t hide anything from each other.

“There is probably nothing we can’t share with each other. We met in school, ended up in the same college after four weddings and 3 different time zones, here we are still each others soul mates. #AShoutoutTotheGirls.”

Kiara has several films lined up in the coming months. She stars in the comedy film “Indoo Ki Jawani”. She will also be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in “Shershaah”, which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient army captain Vikram Batra.

Kiara has also has “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”. The film is a follow-up of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”, directed by Priyadarshan and released in 2007. The original film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film “Manichitrathazhu”.

Katrina Kaif tells you how to ‘win faster’

Mumbai– Actress Katrina Kaif on Friday tried her hand at a board game.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina posted a picture in which she is seen busy playing Sequence, an abstract strategy board-and-card game.

“Best thing about playing with only two people is u win faster #sequence #missingmyteammates #friday,” she quipped.

Katrina is all smiles while playing the game.

Amid the lockdown, Katrina has shared a glimpse of her personal life on social media a lot

From showing how she is cleaning the house to teaching her fans how to do workout at home, Katrina has been sharing slices of her life in the time of lockdown.

On the work front , Katrina will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama “Sooryavanshi”. (IANS)