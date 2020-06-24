Bollywood Roundup: Soni Razdan, Anil Kapoor, Zareen Khan, and more…

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan opens up on nepotism row

Mumbai– Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has sparked the nepotism debate in Bollywood once again.

Bollywood fans and outsiders have been attacking star kids including Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor on social media, as well as filmmaker Karan Johar for being the flagbearer of nepotism.

Alia’s mother, actress Soni Razdan, finally opened up to the controversy. “The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more,” she claimed in a social media post, adding: “Also those who are ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so?”

Razdan’s comment came in response to director Hansal Mehta’s tweets suggesting that the “nepotism debate” be broadened.

“This nepotism debate must be broadened. Merit counts most. My son got a step in the door because of me. And why not. But he’s been an integral part of my best work because he is talented, disciplined, hardworking and shares similar values as me. Not just because he’s my son,” Hansal tweeted.

Anil Kapoor: Labels never really mattered to me

Mumbai– Labels do not matter to him as he believes in his talent, says Anil Kapoor. The veteran actor has explained why he feels this way while talking about becoming a star, a superstar then a flop star and finally a supporting actor, in his latest Instagram post. He feels, he has stood the test of time.

Anil Kapoor spoke about this while going down memory lane, while remembering his first film as a solo hero, “Woh 7 Din”, which released 37 years ago on June 23, 1983.

“Got so involved in my work today as usual as I always look forward and not at the past .. but still, there are some milestones in your life you should not forget…#37YearsOfWoh7Din, 37 years of being a star actor, always been tradeable, accessible, working and making choices… good…bad…great…sometimes even if they might not have seemed right at the time but have always stood the test of time,” he wrote.

“Started as an actor, become a star…super star according to the trade….then a flop star…rose as a star again…international star…supporting actor….evergreen star and the list goes on… labels never really mattered to me nor did I ever take them seriously…”

“I have always been aware of my talent and caliber…just wanted to feed my love and hunger for work…37 years later it’s still the same and hopefully by the grace of almighty will continue to remain the same….”

“A Big Thank You to all my fans, filmmakers, co-actors & crews that I have worked with…. and of course my family for being my backbone….,” Anil Kapoor wrote on Instagram.

Zareen Khan: Why is a person not appreciated when he/she is alive?

Mumbai– Actress Zareen Khan on Wednesday shared the thoughts that have been occupying her mind lately.

From wodering why a person is not appreciated when he/she is alive to throwing light on how social media has become the validation of someone’s happiness, Zareen penned about the “Whys” that have been triggering her thought process.

“There are so many whys in my head right now…Why does person have to die for the world to understand his/her worth? Why is a person not appreciated when he/she is alive , the way he/she is being after no more? Why do people have no idea about the person’s life, have so many opinions and things to say when that person is dead ? Why is being a genius/ having a high IQ identified as being mentally ill/unstable ?”, Zareen wrote.

She added: “Why has social media become the validation for your happiness and identification of your grief ? Why has the world turned so cruel that a person’s death has become a money making/ TRP garnering business? Why ? Why ? Just Why ?”

Sayani Gupta on ‘Axone’: Choices I took were very risky

Mumbai– Actress Sayani Gupta says for the first time in her career she was extremely nervous about what people from the Northeast would say, when she signed her latest release, “Axone”.

A bittersweet comedy, the film is a satire that follows a bunch of northeastern youngsters in Delhi who, while attempting to organise a wedding party, find everything going wrong.

Sayani’s portrayal of a 23-year-old Nepali girl from Manipur in the film has been appreciated by the critics and the audience.

“The response has been seriously overwhelming. I am very happy that everyone has showered so much love and appreciation to the film also because it’s a small indie film. Not sounding pompous, but I am generally pretty detached to my projects after I am done shooting for them because you know what you have done. But for the first time, I was extremely nervous and anxious about what people from the northeast would say about ‘Axone’ and whether I was authentic or not,” the actress said.

Ajay Devgn: We’ll rise, heal and conquer!

Mumbai–Amid the coronavirus pandemic, actor Ajay Devgn is sure that the world will heal and rise once again.

The actor took to social media to share the positive message along with good vibes.

“We’ll rise, heal & conquer! #GoodVibes #StaySafe,” he wrote along with a picture of himself.

His post garnered a lot of attention from his fans as they dropped hearts and fire emoticons on the post.

On the work front, Ajay lent his voice to the trailer of the new web show “Lal Bazaar”.

Meanwhile, Ajay’s 2017 comedy caper “Golmaal Again” has also become the first Bollywood film to get a re-release in New Zealand, as the country opens up to normalcy after controlling the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

The film’s director Rohit Shetty shared the news on his Instagram profile on Wednesday morning.

Karisma Kapoor: ‘Haseena Maan Jaayegi’ is timeless

Mumbai– Actress Karisma Kapoor says the 1999 film, “Haseena Maan Jaayegi”, which will complete 21 years since release this month, is a timeless piece.

“21 years of ‘Haseena Maan Jaayegi’ — seems unreal! The film is timeless, be it the comedy, the romance or the drama. The memory is still fresh of how the film charmed audiences and now that we achieve this milestone looking at the next generation groove to the music, knowing each character and the hook steps, just warms my heart,” Karisma said.

“I feel tremendously nostalgic, the film is very special to me,” she added.

Directed by David Dhawan, the film narrates the hilarious adventures of two mischievous brothers played by Sanjay Dutt and Govinda. The film also stars Kader Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Batra, Anupam Kher, Aruna Irani and Paresh Rawal in interesting roles. It will air on June 25 on Zee Bollywood. (IANS)