Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Swara Bhasker, and more…

Sonam Kapoor yearns to go back to a film set

Mumbai– Actress Sonam Kapoor is missing being on film sets and “rehearsing” her lines, and she has reflected the feeling on social media.

“Can’t wait to be rehearsing lines, acting and being on set again.. miss it so damn much,” she wrote on Instagram along with a throwback still from her 2014 release, “Khoobsurat”.

“This still is from ‘khoobsurat’ . I’ve never felt as joyful playing a character. Mili I love you,” added the actress.

In the picture, Sonam is seen rehearsing her lines for the shoot. She is wearing a printed kurti and blue cardigan.

In an earlier post, Sonam penned an appreciation for husband Anand Ahuja, thanking him for “being extra kind and loving” when she needed the most.

“An appreciation post for my husband. Thank you for being extra kind and loving today. I really needed it. Love you so much,” Sonam wrote on Instagram.

She had also posted a picture of herself along with her husband.

Urvashi Rautela is ‘open to ideas’

New Delhi– Actress and former beauty Urvashi Rautela is open to learning and experimenting on screen, and she calls herself “extremely enthusiastic”.

Urvashi ventured into Bollywood with “Singh Saab The Great” in 2013. She was later seen in films like “Sanam Re”, “Great Grand Masti”, and “Pagalpanti”.

What kind of work is she looking for in the industry now? “As an actor and performer it’s great to learn and experiment with newer forms of acting, so I’m extremely enthusiastic and open to the ideas,” Urvashi told IANS.

She will next be seen in “Virgin Bhanupriya”, which is set to release on an OTT platform. She has assured fans that the experience of watching the movie on a digital platform will be no less than watching it in theatres.

She will also be seen in the remake of the hit Tamil film “Thiruttu Payale 2”.

“Thiruttu Payale 2” released in 2017. It is directed by Susi Ganeshan. The film features Bobby Simha, Prasanna and Amala Paul in the lead roles. The Hindi version, which is yet-to-be titled, is shot extensively in Varanasi and Lucknow. Urvashi will be seen romancing actor Viineet Kumar Singh.

Swara Bhasker starts dubbing for projects from Delhi

New Delhi– Actress Swara Bhasker has started dubbing for her upcoming shows, and says she works in a very controlled environment without touching anything in the studio.

“I’m dubbing for two shows. One is called ‘Flesh’. The other show, which I just wrapped shooting for before lockdown, awaits an official announcement,” said Swara, who is in Delhi with her family.

“Since I’m in Delhi at the moment with my family, I am dubbing in a studio near my house. The directors and sound designers of the show are in Mumbai- monitoring the dubbing online and remotely,” she added.

The actress is taking all precautionary measures while dubbing.

“I am very careful about not contracting the virus, not just for myself but also because I don’t want my parents to get it. I work in a very controlled environment and don’t touch anything in the studio. I carry my own coffee and water. I keep my mask and gloves on till everything is sanitised and I have to start dubbing. The headphones I use are new, personal and only I touch them,” she said, adding that the recording room is sanitised before every dubbing session.

Swara feels “we will now need to become more organised than before, be more careful and plan shoots in a more controlled way”.

COVID-19: Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta among actors helping theatre community

Mumbai– Actors Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Bedi, Makarand Deshpande, Divya Dutta, Aahana Kumra, and Shikha Talsania have pledged their support to a mass fundraising campaign to aid the survival of theatre as the world of stage remains shut amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actors will urge people to donate to the theatre community. They have also appeared in a video where they talk about the importance of the support staff and technicians. Actor and lyricist Amitosh Nagpal has penned a special poem to convey the industry’s unified sentiment.

“I share a deep and personal connection with theatre. No theatrical production is complete without the help and presence of the technicians and support staff. Their survival is vital for our community. I would request everyone to donate generously,” said Anupam Kher.

Neena Gupta added: “I feel fortunate to be able to help colleagues from the theatre world who are struggling to make ends meet during this tough time. Many of the support staff and technicians are worried and helpless because of the uncertainty surrounding the reopening of theatre halls.”

In a bid to support the theatre community, Zee Theatre has partnered a non profit organisation to raise funds for them to pull through these challenging times.

Sunny Leone hits gym after three months

Mumbai– With lockdown restrictions easing in Los Angeles, Sunny Leone is happy to hit the gym again.

Sunny took to Instagram to share a video where she can be seen working out in the gym. In the video, Sunny is seen wearing a protective face mask as she burns calories on an elliptical machine.

“After 3 months, finally the gym is open,” she wrote in the caption.

Sunny is currently isolating with her husband Daniel Weber and three children — Nisha, Asher and Noah — in Los Angeles.

Sunny and her family flew away to the US in May amid the COVID-19 outbreak. She felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

In the US, Sunny has been picking her own vegetables from a farm and visiting an animal learning centre, where she was seen feeding a giraffe.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in “Veeramadevi” and “Koka Kola”.

Ali Fazal’s mother no more

Mumbai– Actor Ali Fazal’s mother passed away on the morning of June 17 in Lucknow.

Ali tweeted a photo of his mother on Wednesday and wrote: “I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun (our journey together was only till here, I don’t know why). You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe (I have no more words to say) Love, Ali.”

A statement issued by the actor’s spokesperson said that the demise happened after a “quick succession of health complications”, adding: “Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace”.

“Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point,” read the statement. (IANS)