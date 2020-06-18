Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor, Kirti Kulhari, Aashka Goradia, and more…

Sonam Kapoor yearns to go back to a film set

Mumbai– Actress Sonam Kapoor is missing being on film sets and “rehearsing” her lines, and she has reflected the feeling on social media.

“Can’t wait to be rehearsing lines, acting and being on set again.. miss it so damn much,” she wrote on Instagram along with a throwback still from her 2014 release, “Khoobsurat”.

“This still is from ‘khoobsurat’ . I’ve never felt as joyful playing a character. Mili I love you,” added the actress.

In the picture, Sonam is seen rehearsing her lines for the shoot. She is wearing a printed kurti and blue cardigan.

In an earlier post, Sonam penned an appreciation for husband Anand Ahuja, thanking him for “being extra kind and loving” when she needed the most.

“An appreciation post for my husband. Thank you for being extra kind and loving today. I really needed it. Love you so much,” Sonam wrote on Instagram.

Kirti Kulhari starts dubbing for next

Mumbai– Actress Kirti Kulhari has started dubbing for her next film, which is tentatively titled “Shaadistan”.

In a photograph Kirti shared on Instagram, she can be seen in a dubbing studio.

“No am never this happy about dubbing… But I will tell you what I actually feel happy about when I get called to dub,” Kirti wrote alongside the image.

She shared that the project is close to completion.

“The fact that the project is quite quite close to completion and it’s going to be out soon. So yes a film is coming your way very soon… Tentatively titled #Shaadistan. Hope you guys have been good… Loads of love,” she added.

On the work front, Kirti will next be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s mystery thriller “The Girl On The Train”. The film also features Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film, which was slated to release in May, is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie “The Girl On The Train”, which is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller of the same name.

Aashka Goradia pens a loving post for hubby

Mumbai– Actress Aashka Goradia met her husband Brent Goble four years ago and, celebrating the occasion, the couple took to social media and penned messages for each other.

“I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where, I love you simply, without problems or pride, I love you in this way because I don’t know any other way of loving,” Aashka wrote.

She also posted a picture in which Brent is seen holding her in his arms.

Brent has given a musical touch to his post. He used the lyrics of the song “I only have eyes for you” by The Flamingos to express his love for Aashka.

“4 years ago, I met you. Are there stars out tonight?

I don’t know if it’s cloudy or bright, but they all disappear from view,

cause I only have eyes for you.Happy Anniversary, my love,” he wrote.

Why Abhishek considers ‘Umrao Jaan’ his most special film

Mumbai– Actor Abhishek Bachchan has worked with his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on several films but he says “Umrao Jaan” is the most special one of them.

Reminiscing his journey of two decades in Bollywood, Abhishek wrote: “Year-2006…#KabhieAlvidaNaKehna #UmraoJaan #Dhoom2 All three films hold a very special place in my heart. KANK was my first collaboration with @iamsrk @karanjohar and @realpz .My third with @amitabhbachchan and my fourth with Rani. All dear friends and colleagues I’ve learnt so much from.”

Abhishek reveals why “Umrao Jaan” is special: “Umrao Jaan’ was my third film with JP saab and my third too with @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb and @suniel.shetty. JP Films is like home for me and working with them always seems to be more of a holiday than work. ‘Umrao’ is very special to me also because…. well you know why,” he wrote along with a winking face emoji.

After “Umrao Jaan”, the two worked together in “Dhoom 2”, and a year later, they tied the knot.

Kiara Advani will be ‘Daddy’s girl forever’

Mumbai– Actress Kiara Advani has penned a post for her father, who turned a year older on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara wrote: “He’s always got my back and I have always got his. Daddy’s girl forever. Happy birthday papa.”

Along with it, she shared a few throwback pictures that depict her bond with her father.

In one of the images, her father is seen holding baby Kiara in his arms.

Speaking of Kiara’s work projects, she has a couple of films in her kitty. She stars in the comedy film “Indoo Ki Jawani”. She will also be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in “Shershaah”, which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient army captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War of 1999.

Sunny Leone soaks in the California sun

Mumbai– Sunny Leone took time out to soak in some California sun and breathe fresh air.

Sunny, who is currently in the US, took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself sporting a beautiful powder coloured summer dress. The picture seems to have been taken on her terrace.

“Nothing beats the California sun and fresh air!” she captioned the image.

On Wednesday, Sunny had shared a video of herself working out in the gym. She has been picking her own vegetables from a farm and visiting an animal learning centre, where she was seen feeding a giraffe.

Sunny and her family flew away to the US in May amid the COVID-19 outbreak. She felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

Sunny will next be seen in “Veeramadevi” and “Koka Kola”.

Urvashi Rautela: It has been ‘a very welcoming experience’ in Bollywood

Mumbai– Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the Sunny Deol-starrer “Singh Saab The Great” and says it has been a “very welcoming experience” for her so far.

The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has raised a heated debate on how certain camps in Bollywood make it difficult for outsiders to survive in the industry. Urvashi, whose comes from the small town of Kotdwar in Uttarakhand, shared that she got equal respect and dignity.

“I debuted opposite superstar Sunny Deol and the entire film was made by the Deols. Even Bobby Deol and Dharmendra sir were there in the film, so it has been a very welcoming experience,” Urvashi told IANS.

She shared that she had a “very good” experience with the film’s director Anil Sharma.

“And then whatever films I kept doing within my team, I never came up with that kind of thought or expectation of me getting over-attention or getting some special kind of treatment. My approach has been very simple. Also, while working in or promoting films I’ve been given an equal amount of dignity and respect,” she said. (IANS)