Bollywood Roundup: Priya Banerjee, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and more…

Mika Singh video featuring Priya Banerjee to release after 3 years

Mumbai– A music video actress Priya Banerjee had shot for singer Mika Singh a few years ago will see the light of day during the ongoing lockdown.

“I am looking forward to this music video that I had shot almost three years ago with Mika. I heard the song when he approached me with it and fell in love with the song, but it never came out. I guess he finally has the time to release the song during lockdown, so he’s decided to name it ‘Lockdown’ as well,” said Priya.

Talking about the song, she shared: “It’s a remake of an old Bollywood song and I’m sure people will love it just like his other tracks.”

Mika has already posted some photos of the two together, hinting that he will drop the song soon.

In the past, the “Baarish” actress had also featured in a music video for “Angel eyes” singer Raghav.

Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse affected by cyclone Nisarga

Mumbai– Cyclone Nisarga did not create a huge damage to Mumbai as it bypassed the city, but it has impacted several areas outside the city. One such area is Panvel, where Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s farmhouse is located.

Salman along with his rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur, sister Arpita and her family, actress Jacqueline Fernandez and a few others, has been spending the lockdown in his Panvel farmhouse, which has been damaged due to the cyclone.

Iulia has shared photographs on her Instagram story where we can see broken trees, which she captioned: “After the cyclone.”

She also shared a picture of the sun and a clear sky and wrote: “But then life goes on… the sun comes back to heal us.”

Iulia also shared an interesting video where we can see a scorpion crawling over a huge branch of a tree, which has fallen on the ground, probably due to the cyclone.

Although Salman Khan is not visible in the video, his voice can be heard in the background.

Kareena Kapoor on a mission to kill fat

Mumbai– Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has penned a love note to “fat”, and shared that she is all set to kill it with her dedicated workout regime.

The actress took to Instagram to share a post-workout image. In the selfie, Kareena flaunts a no make-up, sun-kissed face. She is seen in a sleeveless black t-shirt.

“Dear fat, prepare to die….Xoxo, me,” she wrote along with the picture.

Actor Sonam Kapoor reacted with a muscle emoji. Her fans too were impressed with the image.

One user said, “You’re so fit! I love your fitness style” while another said: “Wowww. Whatta beauty.”

Many others dropped fire and heart emojis.

Earlier this week, Kareena shared a photograph of her son Taimur Ali Khan and actor-husband Saif Ali Khan in a new social media post.

In the Instagram photo, Saif lies on the floor face down, while Taimur lies on him facing upwards. Saif is seen wearing white kurta-pyjamas while Taimur is in a yellow T-shirt and black shorts.

“Saif said, “I always got your back”… Tim took it literally,” Kareena captioned the image.

Richa Chadha shares her own character sketch

Mumbai– Actress Richa Chadha has shared the “most authentic representation” of herself in a new post, where she calls herself an “indie-artist with pop goals”.

In a video Richa shared Instagram, she is seen in a grey hoodie enjoying a heavy breeze after cyclone Nisarga surpassed.

“Myself, Richa … indie-artist with pop goals! Lover of storms, lightning and rain. Also, guess the song … plays loud enough here despite the crazy wind! Those who know me will agree that this is perhaps the most authentic representation of me… #nofilter,” Richa captioned the video.

She added: “Who else did this ? Had a little solo rain party ! Only posting this vid cuz #Nisarga was kind to us here in Mumbai. #rain #monsoon #richachadha#naturelover #growing #evolving#meditation #loveThisSong.”

Richa and her actor-beau Ali Fazal had to postpone their wedding plans due to the spread of coronavirus. They had planned to get married in April.

The two actors, who worked together in the “Fukrey” films, have been dating for over four years. In February, they had applied for marriage registration at a court in Mumbai.

Deepika reminisces Cannes ‘green room shenanigans’ in throwback pic

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recalled her Cannes shenanigans in a throwback post she shared on social media.

Deepika took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself dancing in a bathrobe, while getting her hair done for her second-day appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

For the appearance, the “Padmaavat” star had chosen a lime green ruffled Giambattista Valli gown paired with a rose pink headband.

“Green Room Shenanigans… #cannes #throwbackthursday,” she captioned the image.

Deepika’s friend and actor Kartik Aaryan took to the comment section and asked the meaning of “shenanigans” in the comment section.

“Shenanigans matlabh”, he wrote.

Deepika gave the dictionary meaning that Google throws up: “Silly or high-spirited behaviour; mischief (like you on most days!).

The 2020 Cannes Film Festival will not take place in June due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The organisers are busy exploring different options to conduct the festival later this year.

The organisers also mention that the festival can’t go ahead “in its original form” due to the COVID-19 crisis, reports variety.com. (IANS)