Bollywood Roundup: Parineeti Chopra, Avina Shah, Hina Khan, and more…

Parineeti Chopra shares her mom’s ‘lockdown gems’

Mumbai– Parineeti Chopra has shared that her mother Reena is using the lockdown days to paint, and the actress has shared some of her mom’s “lockdown gems” in art on social media.

Parineeti shared her art pieces on Instagram Stories, and tagged her mother.

One image shows varied hues of the forest, while another is a mountain scenery. Still another painting is a city landscape.

Reena, too, took to Instagram to express her thoughts about her artistic skills.

“Chilled #ontherocks This lockdown has taken away some and given some. Helped us appreciate what we have and what we are missing. My major missing nowadays is travel…the mysterious cities of the world and the cultures, the gorgeous beaches and pristine waters that we are steadily destroying,” she wrote.

“Right now I could sit by the ocean with a chilled drink in my hands as I listen to the sound of the waves but that illusive dream seems to have flitted away from us, further and further. From morning to evening , the moods change along with the sky colours,” she added.

Avina Shah’s ‘concert from my bedroom’ for charity

London– Singer Avina Shah is all set for a late night concert of love songs for charity.

“I’ll be doing a live concert from my bedroom this weekend. I will try to raise funds for the NHS (National Health Service) medical teams in the UK,” said Avina.

“It’s a late night love songs concert. I would take up a few requests as well, and jam on that. The world is changing and I will try the new innovations of online concert. Let’s get it going and join me,” added the London-based artiste.

She had recently released a single “Sitaro pe nazar”, which she had dedicated to those affected by COVID-19.

Hina Khan’s ‘rainy workout’ session

Mumbai– Actress Hina Khan doesnt believe in taking a rain check when it comes to working out. So, she stepped out to attend her pilates class despite the rains in Mumbai.

After urging people of Mumbai to stay safe, Hina took to Instagram to share a series of photographs where she is seen headed for her pilates class in a raincoat.

She used social media to share a glimpse of her rainy workout session. In the video, Hina is seen in a blue raincoat. She expresses joy at being able to wear a raincoat after so many years.

Last month, Hina took to Instagram and spoke of how she ensures wearing stylish outfits while exercising.

She wrote: “Life is too short. Make every outfit count..Like I always say #WorkOutInStyle I don’t put hard work just in the workouts, I make sure I wear stylish outfits too.. This makes me feel so happy while working out.. My efforts make me feel so good, complete, happy ,very happy from the Inside.. what makes you happy.”

Casting director Krish Kapur dies in road accident

Mumbai– Casting director Krish Kapur has passed away in a road accident.

The accident took place on May 31 and Kapur succumbed to his injuries on the same day, according to a report in tellychakkar.com. He was in his thirties.

Krish Kapur had worked as casting director in the 2018 romantic drama “Jalebi”, featuring Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra, besides the web series “Shubh Ratri”, among other projects.

Anupam Kher launches his website on completing 39 years as actor

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Anupam Kher completed 39 years in the film industry on Wednesday and marked the occasion by launching his website, theanupamkher.com.

The veteran shared the news on social media, calling the website his “dream project”.

“It was on the 3rd of June, 1981 I came to the city of Mumbai with million dreams. 39 years later, I can proudly say that God and people have been kind. Today I am launching another dream project, my website theanupamkher.com. Do check it out. I need your blessings & love!” tweeted Kher.

Anupam Kher will be releasing his autobiographical play “Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai” on his website on June 7, as reported by IANS earlier.

“Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai”, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan offers a glance of Anupam’s failures, triumphs and life lessons, as the veteran actor sets out to depict ordinary people.

Nora Fatehi to donate PPE kits to govt hospitals across India

Mumbai– Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi is donating personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to government hospitals and has urged all to pitch in similarly and help the medical fraternity amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Nora made her appeal in a new Instagram video.

“Namaste! The world is battling a global pandemic among other crazy things and we are going through some difficult times. We have the privilege to be able to self-isolate at home and stay safe. However, there are people out there who have to leave their homes on a daily basis to go to work and be at the frontlines battling the coronavirus pandemic. These people are our medical workers… Our medical workers come in contact with coronavirus on a daily basis and it’s a scary thought,” she says in the video.

Nora added that medical workers have the right to be protected while treating patients, who are battling the dreaded coronavirus.

“They also have the right to treat their patients and go to work while they are protected. They have the right to have the resources that will protect them from the virus while they are working in the hospitals. Unfortunately, there are limited resources of PPE Kits. Our medical workers deserve to have access to these kits. There should be no limited resources to PPE kits,” she said, adding: “I am personally going to donate PPE kits to government hospitals across India.”

Malaika shares her ‘various stages of lockdown’

Mumbai– Actress Malaika Arora has shared her various stages of lockdown in a hilarious new post on social media.

Malaika took to Instagram, where she shared a photo collage of four images of herself.

In the first picture, Malaika is seen playing with her hair, the second features her flaunting flawless skin, the third picture has her hair on her face and in the fourth she is seen lying in bed.

“My various stages of lockdown… #stayhomestaysafe #staysane,” Malaika captioned the image.

Her sister Amrita Arora commented: “Awwww cute”

Malaika is known for her dancing skills. She is acclaimed for her performances in the songs “Chaiyya chaiyya”, “Gur naal ishq mitha”,”Maahi ve”, “Munni badnaam hui” and “Hello hello”.

She has also judged television shows like “Nach Baliye”, “Zara Nachke Dikha”, “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” and “India’s Got Talent.”

Sonali Bendre: I am not my child’s friend

Mumbai– Actress Sonali Bendre prefers to be a friendly parent than being a friend to her 14-year-old son.

“I am not my child’s friend and don’t think I need to be. I am his parent and why can’t I be a friendly parent and have a great time together. There are certain things he will speak with his father, with his aunts, with his friends, with his grandparents, there needs to be an outlet for healthy relationships,” she said.

“I tell my kid ‘you know technology more than I do, but however grown-up you might be, your brain is not fully formed and might not be able to process the emotional part of it’, and that’s where parents come in. It’s an investment in communication and it always pays off,” she added.

Further talking about her relationship with her son, Sonali said: “I have never lied to my kid, I might dress up the truth but have never lied. If I expect my child to be truthful, I need to be true to him. Only reason why you don’t want to be completely truthful is because when they are young they will analyse it and comprehend it in a manner and you don’t want it to be ‘so big’ that the child will be scarred. So to make it a bit lighter you give them a version of truth.”

Hrithik on Jadoo’s extra thumb in ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’

Mumbai– Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared the reason behind alien Jadoo’s extra thumb in the much-loved “Koi… Mil Gaya”.

With the lockdown in place, many people are either watching re-runs of shows or old movies.

One of the viewers spotted a thing while watching “Koi… Mil Gaya”, and threw a question at the makers of the 2003 blockbuster, helmed by Rakesh Roshan.

“Watching #KoiMilGaya on TV and a weird observation. Was it an on purpose decision to give an extra thumb to #Jadoo just like #RohitMehra (#HrithikRoshan), which was the major reason for the connect between the two characters?,” wrote the fan.

Hrithik, who played the lead character Rohit in the film, replied: “Yes. It was to help Rohit feel familiarity. But we had to keep it subtle as the thumb didn’t look as great as I wanted 🙂 you have a good eye my friend. Stay safe.”

While Jadoo was stranded on the earth in the film, Hrithik played the role of a specially-abled youngster who later gets superpowers as a gift from the alien.(IANS)