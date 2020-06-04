Bollywood Roundup: Nupur Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and more…

How Nupur Sanon fought lockdown anxiety

Mumbai– Confined at home for days and with very little to stay occupied with, many people have been facing anxiety issues during the lockdown. Actress-singer Nupur Sanon is also not immune to it.

On Thursday, Nupur took to Instagram and shared how she has coped with restlessness.

“Right now..everyone is getting anxious and restless and so was I..until I finally decided to stop wasting time just sitting idle and doing the little things that make me happy and calm my mind…like writing poetry, meditation and playing with my cuties…and of course some ice cream on the side…and I’m going to keep adding to these every day,” Nupur shared.

Along with it, she posted a video where she is seen meditating, playing with her dogs and even gorging on ice creams.

On the work front, Nupur, who made her debut in the music video of B Praak’s song “Filhall” opposite Akshay Kumar, will be next seen in the track’s sequel.

Sara Ali Khan hilariously trolls Varun Dhawan

Mumbai– Sara Ali Khan took a witty jibe at her “Coolie No. 1” co-star Varun Dhawan’s latest picture on social media.

Varun, who keeps his fans and followers entertained with his regular posts on Instagram, shared a black and white selfie from the beach. He seemes to have used an effect to show a rainbow in the backdrop.

He captioned the image: “(rainbow emoji) the stories are true.”

Sara commented: “Oh you actually went to the beach! I thought you were joking.”

Sara and Varun will be stepping into the shoes of actors Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the remake of the 1995 hit film “Coolie No. 1”.

Sara will also share screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in “Atrangi Re”.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas demand action against racism

Los Angeles– Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas have joined the movement against racism in the US, and sought justice for George Floyd.

“Pri & I have heavy hearts … The reality of the inequalities in this country, and around the world, are glaring. Systemic racism, bigotry and exclusion has gone on for far too long, and remaining silent not only reinforces it, but it allows it to continue,” Nick wrote on Twitter.

Amid the Black Lives Matter demonstrations happening around the US, Nick added that they have donated to the Equal Justice Initiative and American Civil Liberties Union.

“The time to take action is NOW. It’s no longer enough to say “I’m not racist”. We must all do the work to be ANTI racist and stand with the black community. In our first step towards our continued efforts to help fight this fight, Pri and I have donated to the @eji_org @ACLU,” he said.

The pop singer concluded by saying: “We stand with you and we love you. #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd”.

Floyd, aged 46, died last week after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, “I can’t breathe”, and “please, I can’t breathe”. Chauvin has been arrested and charged with three-degree murder and manslaughter.

Richa Chadha: Must have been a witch in some past life

Mumbai– Actress Richa Chadha has a hilarious reason for liking lightening. She says she must have been a witch in a past life.

Richa took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a photograph of herself with a face pack and sipping on a coffee mug.

“Someone said storm? Must’ve been a witch in some past life, cuz I feel energised by lightening and look forward to storms! Praying for no damage to life and property though,” she captioned the image.

Earlier, Richa, an ardent animal lover, shared a photograph where she holds her cat Kamli.

Richa has taken to gardening with great interest amid lockdown. She feels at a stressful time like this, an activity like gardening could be therapeutic.

On the acting front, the actress was last seen in the court room drama “Section 375”. She currently awaits the release of her upcoming films “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai” and “Shakeela”.

Urvashi Rautela: I belong to no religion

Mumbai– Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela says love is her religion.

The social media sensation took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself dressed in a bright yellow blazer, green top and paired it with a chunky neckpiece.

“I belong to no religion. My religion is love. Every heart is my temple. I LOVE U ALL,” she captioned the bright image.

Urvashi also shared a video of herself jumping into the ocean in a white and neon green bikini.

“I jumped back into ocean again and saw the giant fish swimming straight towards me. … with my GoPro until it disappeared into the darkness of the deep ocean,” she wrote.

Urvashi, who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with with the film “Singh Saab the Great”, was last seen onscreen in the multistarrer film “Pagalpanti”.

Now, the actress, who has a whopping fan following of 26.3 million on Instagram, and 631.2K on Twitter, is waiting for the release of her upcoming film “Virgin Bhanupriya”, which is set for an OTT release.

The film also features Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.

Dia Mirza: Bhumi Pednekar is a relentless climate warrior

Mumbai– Actress Dia Mirza says Bhumi Pednekar is a wonderful artiste as well as a relentless climate warrior.

This week on Dia’s Instagram chat show, “#DownToEarthWithDee”, the actors shared stories of activism and inspiration in their journeys towards a common goal.

“What I love about Bhumi is not only her craft but her humanity and the choices she makes to build environmental awareness. Along with being a wonderful artiste, she is a relentless climate warrior,” said Dia.

Bhumi admitted to drawing inspiration from Dia’s consistent efforts for environmental action over the years, referring to when the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador had begun boycotting plastic bottles years ago.

“I’ve been brought up with a lot of compassion and just general awareness since I was very little,” Bhumi shared, adding that what she missed out on in Mumbai she enjoyed heartily in her grandparents’ Jaipur farmhouse.

“My grandmother had hundreds of trees and everything was homegrown. I’ve spent a lot of time up close with nature. I realised how important it is to coexist with nature.”

Kareena floored by Saif and son’s back-to-back photo-op

Mumbai– Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photograph of her son Taimur Ali Khan and actor-husband Saif Ali Khan in a new social media post.

In the Instagram photo, Saif lies on the floor face down, while Taimur lies on him facing upwards. Saif is seen wearing white kurta-pyjamas while Taimur is in a yellow T-shirt and black shorts.

“Saif said, “I always got your back”… Tim took it literally,” Kareena captioned the image.

She had also shared a photograph of her niece Inaaya — the daughter of Saif’s sister Soha and Kunal Kemmu.

“My beautiful niece. #FamilyForever,” Kareena, who is also known by her nickname Bebo, captioned the image.

Kareena, who married Saif in 2012, was last seen on screen in “Angrezi Medium”, starring the late Irrfan Khan.

She will next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer “Laal Singh Chadha”, which is an official remake of “Forrest Gump”.

Aamir and Kareena previously worked together in “3 Idiots” and “Talaash”. (IANS)