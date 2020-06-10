Bollywood Roundup: Kunal Kemmu, Anushka Sharma, Urvashi Rautela, and more…

Kunal kemmu gives yoga tips to his little daughter

Mumbai– Ahead of International Yoga Day, actor Kunal Kemmu has been giving yoga tips to his little daughter Inaaya. He is also teaching her how to chant “Om”.

On Wednesday, Kunal took to Instagram and posted a video that shows the father-daughter duo meditating.

“Preparing for World Yoga Day. P.s: both of us were having a bad hair day,” Kunal wrote.

A lot of Kunal’s Bollywood colleagues and social media users were soon gushing about little Inaaya.

Actress Sayani Gupta commented: “Oh my god. The cutest thing ever. That little finger in the mudra is so cute.”

Actress Mandana Karimi commented: “adorable.”

On the work front, Kunal, who last impressed the audience with his brutally cold act in “Malang”, has “Loot Case” and “Abhay 2” in his kitty.

Anushka Sharma shares first look of ‘Bulbbul’

Mumbai– Riding high on the success of her debut digital production “Paatal Lok”, actress Anushka Sharma has shared the first glimpse of her next production, a supernatural thriller “Bulbbul”.

The first look of the movie is whimsical, fantastical and intriguing.

In the short video clip, a silhouette of a girl with long hair is seen prancing over trees with a gleam of red moon shining bright in the backdrop, and soft yet haunting music playing in the background.

“Here’s your first look at #Bulbbul, a fantastic tale about self-discovery, and justice, wrapped in lore, mystery and intrigue,” Anushka tweeted while sharing the teaser.

Anushka has produced “Bulbbul” with her brother Karnesh, and the film will release on Netflix on June 24.

According to the official synopsis shared by Netflix, “Bulbbul” is an Indian fable set in 20th Century Bengal.

“The film traverses the journey of a young girl, Bulbbul from innocence to strength, as the legend of a chudail casts a looming shadow over her (Bulbbul’s) world,” it read further.

Urvashi Rautela feels the release of her first international film is ‘surreal’

Mumbai– Actress and social media sensation Urvashi Rautela is super excited about the release of her first international film “Aislados”.

Urvashi took to Twitter to talk about the release of the film. The former beauty pageant winner also shared how proud she feels to represent India on the global platform.

“It’s surreal my first International film project titled “AISLADOS” out soon! I have been representing India from the very beginning. It started with the Miss Tourism World stage in 2011 China, Miss Asian Supermodel in South Korea and Miss Universe stage 2015 in Las Vegas,” tweeted the actress.

“I’m glad that my efforts have been appreciated and recognised. I’m a proud Indian and wear that on my sleeve. It’s humbling to be on the receiving end of such love, support and acceptance for me as an entertainer in new geographies,” expressed Urvashi in a separate tweet.

Sonali Bendre looks for hope in positive stories amid COVID-19 crisis

Mumbai– Actress Sonali Bendre admits that it is hard not to feel despair and lost amid all the chaos due to the coronavirus crisis, and credits positive and hopeful stories for bringing her out of the darkness.

“When the world as we know it is in chaos, we can’t help but feel despair. I did… I sat with it, I connected with it and I had a conversation with it. But I soon realized if I gave into it… everything would be lost,” Sonali wrote on Instagram.

“So I kicked it out the door and put on my cloak of hope because I realised in all that despair, there is always someone somewhere who will give you hope,” she added.

The actress also shared screenshots of stories about people coming up with innovative ideas to fight the crisis or helping one another during the uncertain times.

“These are the stories that brought me out of the darkness and I think we all need to see and hear more. If you have any such stories to share, please, please send them to me and hopefully, we can hold onto them and find our way back to light,” she said, using the hashtag “#OneDayAtATime.

Rakul Preet goes cycling

Mumbai– Amid India slowly unlocking, actress Rakul Preet Singh was seen having a good time. She went out cycling on the streets of Mumbai.

Rakul took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a string of videos of her cycling. In the videos, she is seen wearing a mask and dressed in a black t-shirt.

“This is so much fun. So, I’m out cycling today,” she said in the first clip, which she captioned “First time cycling”.

On the second video she wrote: “Dont Let your heart rate go up when you have a mask on”.

Rakul said: “Some form of cardio I haven’t done before… for everybody who thinks that I am wearing a mask and not giving myself a breathing space. I am because yesterday there were a lot of comments that I shouldn’t be walking with a mask on. I am not doing anything which increases my heart rate too much.”

The actress, who recently gained a fan following of 14 million on the photo-sharing website, will soon be seen in a cross-border romantic-comedy with actor Arjun Kapoor.

Priyanka Chopra: Miss you dad every single day

Los Angeles– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a note in memory of her father, on his seventh death anniversary.

The actress took to Instagram to pen her thoughts and share a monochrome photograph of her father, Ashok Chopra, from his youth. “We’re connected by heartstrings to infinity… Miss you dad, every single day,” she wrote.

Priyanka, who lost her father in 2013 to cancer, incidentally has a tattoo on her forearm that reads, “Daddy’s lil girl”.

Sometime back, on the occasion of USA’s Memorial Day, Priyanka had shared a picture of both her father and mother on social media, writing they had served in the Indian armed forces.

“Both my parents served in the Indian Army… and maybe that’s why I feel such a kinship with military families all over the world. Today let’s think of all the fallen heroes that have given their lives in service to protect our freedom,” Priyanka wrote and shared her parent’s throwback picture.

Sonakshi Sinha misses era of elevator selfies

Mumbai– Actress Sonakshi Sinha is getting nostalgic about dressing up and taking selfies in an elevator.

“This day last year. When #ootd’s and elevator selfies were a thing,” Sonakshi wrote while sharing an image of herself.

In the image, she looks stylish in a blue jumpsuit and shades as she poses for a selfie.

Meanwhile, the actress recently revealed how she deals with trolls, during a Twitter interactive session with fans.

The subject came up when, during the #SonaSays session, a user quizzed about the background picture on Sonakshi’s Twitter profile, where the actress can be seen standing with her eyes closed and fingers in her ears, in a T-shirt reads “I am listening”.

Talking about the photograph, Sonakshi replied: “My background picture implies how I respond to trolls.”

Responding to a fan who asked which directors she would want to work with, the actress revealed: “Raju Hirani sir and Rohit Shetty sir are on my wishlist! Love love love their movies!” (IANS)