Bollywood Roundup: Katrina Kaif, Ileana D’Cruz, John Abraham, and more…

When Katrina Kaif went swimming with her ‘most incredible friend’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is reminiscing her day out in the ocean with her ‘most incredible friend.

On World Oceans Day, the actress took to Instagram to share a throwback video, in which she is swimming alongside a whale.

“#tb to A beautiful day in the ocean with my most incredible friend,” she wrote along with the video.

She used a wave emoji and whale emoji to go with the post.

Amid lockdown, Katrina has been trying a hand at cooking, and also housecleaning. In a clip she shared in April, she chops away at what could either be cheese or cabbage. Later, when she is asked what is it that she is cooking, she admits not being too sure!

Katrina had also posted a video where she is seen cooking something along with sister Isabelle.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in “Sooryavanshi” starring Akshay Kumar. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty.

Ileana flaunts post-workout glow

Mumbai– Actress Ileana D’Cruz has shared a “ded-fie” of herself, flaunting her post workout glow on social media.

Ileana shared the image on Instagram Stories. In the image, she is seen sporting a purple top and completed her look with plaited hair.

“Sweaty post workout ded-fie,” she wrote on the image.

She shared a boomerang video, where she is seen lying on a yoga mat and looking at the camera above her.

On the image, she wrote: “Best part of my ugly unattractive workout.”

Ileana, a fitness enthusiast, keeps sharing videos and photographs of daily workouts.

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn’s production “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992.

“The Big Bull” is slated to hit theatres on October 23.

John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur collaborate on a dance number

Mumbai– Actors John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur, who have worked together in last year’s “Batla House”, are now coming up with a dance track titled ” Gallan goriyan”.

On Monday, Mrunal took to social media and posted a poster of the song. In the poster, the two actors are dressed in red costumes. John sports a moustache.

“You can’t stop dancing to this track,” Mrunal captioned the post.

“Gallan goriyan” is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and TAZ. Dhavni too shared the poster, askingfans to “be ready to groove to the beats of ‘Gallan goriyan'”.

Mrunal will next be seen in the sports drama “Jersey” starring Shahid Kapoor, and the comedy “Aankh Micholi” with Abhimanyu Dassani.

John will be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama “Mumbai Saga”. He is also a part of Rensil D’Silva’s upcoming untitled film, in which he will be essaying a biker.

Sunny Leone shares sun-kissed picture with hubby

Mumbai– Actress Sunny Leone has shared a sun-kissed picture with her husband Daniel Weber.

Sunny, who is currently in the US, shared the photograph on Instagram.

In the picture, she is seen dressed in a light pink top with sunflower prints posing with her husband Daniel, who looks dapper in black a ‘ganji’ paired with a baseball cap.

The couple is outside, with greenery in the backdrop and sun rays falling on their faces.

“It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood with @dirrty99,” she wrote as the caption.

Sunny is currently living in Los Angeles. She along with Daniel and three kids flew to the US from Mumbai a few weeks ago because she felt they were safer in America than in India during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in “Veeramadevi” and “Koka Kola”.

Esha Gupta fascinated by ‘independent strong women’ on screen

Mumbai– Actress Esha Gupta is fascinated by on-screen characters that are “independent strong women” because she claims she is just that way in real life.

“What do Black Widow, Captain Marvel and I have in common? We are all independent strong women, that’s why their characters have always fascinated me,” she said.

On the other hand, actress Neha Dhupia is impressed by Elsa from “Frozen”.

“I don’t know what it is but my eyes light up every time I hear ‘Let it go’, and this makes me feel so excited to sing-along. Whether I’m happy or sad it always lifts my spirits. Also, it is incredible how every baby recognises the song almost instantly, including mine,” she said.

Vidya Balan-starrer short film ‘Natkhat’ addresses toxic masculinity

Mumbai– The short film “Natkhat”, starring and co-produced by Vidya Balan, depicts how toxic masculinity and patriarchy are instilled in kids right from the start through various small and big instances.

Speaking about the concept, the film’s director Shaan Vyas said: “‘Natkhat’ is a film that addresses the fact that no matter how many reforms and institutions we set up to address female oppression, fundamental deep-rooted change can only be brought about by proper parenting and teaching children the values of equality at an early age.”

“When me and my co-creator Annukampa Harsh went out to research for the film, we realised that every sensory cue available to a child is representative of a power-difference between men and women. He looks around and finds policemen, army men, male politicians, male principals in school, and even in entertainment, male heroes,” he added.

Continuing on external forces that influence kids, Vyas said: “These social forces are too strong and parents can’t control this. The kids assimilate this and form belief systems that men may just be the more superior gender. The one thing that parents can change though is the way that their own children see this and perceive this inequality.”

The narrative of the 33-minute film revolves around a mother educating her son about gender equality. The film is co-produced by Vidya Balan along with Ronnie Screwvala. (IANS)