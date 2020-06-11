Bollywood Roundup: Ishita Dutta, Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and more…

Ishita Dutta to hubby Vatsal Sheth: Focus on ‘jharu pocha’, not mobile phone

Mumbai– Ishita Dutta wants her husband, actor Vatsal Sheth to spend less time on his mobile phone and focus on household chores like ‘jharu pocha’ instead.

The actress shared a photo on Instagram and spoke of how badly she needs a haircut.

“Messy hair don’t care… I need a cut… maybe,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

Reacting to her post, husband Vatsal Sheth offered to give her a haircut. “Give me a chance… I promise the best haircut you have ever had or the worst,” he commented.

Ishita replied saying she doesn’t want to get a haircut from him and then suddenly realised her husband is spending time on his mobile phone while he is supposed to clean the home!

The actress commented: “No no way… wait why are you on your phone… you are supposed to do jharu pocha.” Ishita seems to be irked as she used an angry face emoji along with her comment.

Fans commented on the actress’ post saying she has beautiful hair and doesn’t need a haircut.

Kareena ‘can’t wait’ to bond with buddy Rhea Kapoor again over cocktails

Mumbai– Once the lockdown is lifted, Kareena Kapoor Khan hopes to bond once again with her friend, producer Rhea Kapoor, over “cocktails”.

On Thursday, Rhea took to Instagram Stories and posted a picture that shows her on a walk with Kareena.

“On our way to get some cocktails after the lockdown like…,” Rhea captioned the post.

Re-posting the same image, Kareena wrote: “Can’t wait .. at the Connaught.”

Kareena has worked in Rhea’s 2018 production “Veere Di Wedding”. The film was shot after Kareena gave birth to son Taimur. Recently, the film completed two years, and the whole cast, including Rhea’s sister Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania took to social media to celebrate virtually.

“One of my favourite films with the best girls…right after Tim was born,” Kareena had shared.

Directed by Shashank Ghosh, the film is about the lives of four friends who deal with trials and tribulations regarding family acceptance, marriage and societal perceptions in the modern-day world.

Kareena will be next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starre “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which is an adaptation of “Forrest Gump”. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s multistarrer “Takht”.

Abhishek recalls being thrown off the set of Big B’s ‘Pukar’ as a kid

Mumbai– Abhishek Bachchan has taken to Instagram to share memories of being thrown off the set of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1983 hit, “Pukar”, in Goa.

The actor, who was around five or six back then, revealed that he got excited after seeing a fake sword, which was a prop for the film and was sent back to the crew hotel after he broke it before the climax shoot!

Abhishek further revealed that his partner in crime was Goldie Behl, whose father Ramesh Behl was the director of the film.

“Two childhood best friends who wanted to make a movie together ever since they were thrown off the set of their fathers film for breaking the props because as a 5 yr old and 6 yr old we got excited seeing fake swords on set. The movie was #Pukar and @goldiebehl‘s father ( the great Ramesh Behl) was the Director and my dad the lead. During the climax shoot in Goa we chanced upon the fake swords and started playing with them and then eventually breaking them. We were promptly sent back to the crew hotel. 19 yrs later we made our first film together,” Abhishek wrote.

He further mentioned in his post that the “first film together” was “Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai” (2001). The film, which marked Goldie Behl’s debut as a director starred Abhishekb alongside Rani Mukerji and Sushmita Sen.

Tisca Chopra: ‘Feel like a Govinda day’

Mumbai– Actress Tisca Chopra has channelled her inner Govinda in a new post she has shared on social media.

In the image that she has shared on Instagram, Tisca flaunts wet hair and is dressed in a green T-shirt.

“Feel like a Govinda day,” she wrote.

Tisca then wrote a few lines of the song “Meri pant bhi sexy” from Govinda’s 1994 film, “Dulaara”. The song is picturised on the actor and his co-star Karisma Kapoor. In fact, Govinda also sang the song along with Alka Yagnik.

“Mere baal bhi sexy, mere gaal bhi sexy, meri T shirt bhi sexy haiiiii! Hai ya nahin hai .. who cares?! Khud ko lagna toh banta hai. PS- got a new home-threading device which might be the reason for these feelings,” she added.

On the work front, Tisca was last seen on screen in “Good Newwz” starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani.

“Good Newwz” will re-release in Dubai when theatres reopen, as an initial step towards regaining normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sonam Kapoor sings while gymming

Mumbai– Sonam Kapoor tried singing while working out, and hubby Anand Ahuja was around to post her effort on Instagram profile.

In the candid video , Sonam croons an English number while running on a treadmill at home.

“My entire (world) @sonamkapoor ! Happy Birthday Month! PS that’s your playlist @rheakapoor,” Anand captioned the video.

Reacting to the post, Sonam commented: “how can you take this video of me and post it ..”

To which, Anand replied: “You never fail to entertain me.”

After spending two months of lockdown at her in-laws’ house in Delhi, Sonam returned home in Mumbai a day before her birthday on June 9. Her family celebrated her birthday at their residence.

Malaika Arora’s building sealed after resident tests COVID positive

Mumbai– Malaika Arora’s building has been sealed after a resident tested positive for coronavirus.

Malaika has been quarantining at her home with son Arhaan and their pet dog Casper, reports timesofindia.com.

Over the lockdown period, Malaika has been sharing glimpses of her life at home with fans on social media.

She recently shared her various stages of lockdown in a hilarious post on Instagram. she shared a photo collage of four images of herself.

In the first picture, Malaika was seen playing with her hair, the second featured her flaunting flawless skin, the third picture had her hair on her face and in the fourth she was seen lying in bed.

“My various stages of lockdown… #stayhomestaysafe #staysane,” Malaika had captioned the image.

Her sister Amrita Arora had commented: “Awwww cute”. (IANS)