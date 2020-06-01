Bollywood Roundup: Ihana Dhillon, Esha Gupta, Kajol, and more…

Ihana recalls ‘incredibly difficult’ moment while shooting for music video

Mumbai– Actress Ihana Dhillon says shooting for her upcoming music video, “Meri aashiqui”, in Meghalaya was not easy.

The song sung by Jubin Nautiyal will be out soon and Ihana, who features in the video with the singer, has recalled the difficulties while shooting.

“We shot the song in Meghalaya. It was incredibly difficult to sometimes reach the place of shoot. We often trekked for hours to reach the shoot location,” she said.

Talking about the song, she said: “It’s a soulful track and people will love it. We have put in a lot of effort into the song and it was worth it.”

Meanwhile, her web series “Kasak” will be out on June 5.

Esha Gupta’s sizzling comeback on Instagram

Mumbai– Days after deleting all her previous Instagram posts, actress Esha Gupta has returned to the photo sharing website in a sultry avatar.

In her latest post, the actress can be seen posing in an unzipped denim jacket and black shorts. She has kept her hair open. She used an emoji of a butterfly to go with the picture.

Her fans and followers loved her post, and expressed it with several hearts and fire emojis.

Last week, Esha’s Instagram pictures and videos disappeared from her feed. The actress took to Instagram Stories to share that while she was fine, her account was hacked.

“Guys don’t panic, m absolutely fine.. account kept getting hacked over the last 3 days.. Trying to get as many posts back as possible.. will be up and running soon.. Thank you for all those checking up on me. #stayhomestaysafe,” she wrote.

On work front, she was recently seen as a police officer in web show “REJCTX2”. The second season of the series, directed and produced by Goldie Behl, also feature Masi Wali, Anisha Victor, Saadhika Syal, Ayush Khurana, Ridhi Khakhar, Prabhneet Singh, Pooja Shetty and Tanvi Shinde besides Esha and Sumeet Vyas.

Kajol: Looking at the future which isn’t so far away

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kajol feels the future is not far away but seems like a lifetime.

Kajol shared a monochrome picture where she is seen gazing out from her balcony.

“Looking at the future which isn’t so far away really, but seems like a lifetime. #breathclean #nonpolluted,” she wrote.

Recently amid the ongoing lockdown, Kajol took to Instagram to treat her fans with an upside-down selfie while flaunting her trademark infectious smile.

“Upside down selfie in an upside down world! Is there a right way to selfie? Or is it each to his own …. hmmmm . That’s a thought! #selfcare #selflove #allpaths #nojudgement,” she posted with the picture.

Last month, Kajol took her fans down memory lane as she shared a “behind the scene” picture with co-star Aamir Khan in “Fanaa”, when the film completed 14 years.

Nora Fatehi: Hips tiktok when I dance!

Mumbai– Actress-popular dancer Nora Fatehi has shared a video on Instagram where she shows off a few sensuous moves. She declares that hips tiktok when she dances!

In the video, she is seen dancing on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage”.

“Hips tiktok when i dance! Stepping it up a notch with.. by my side.They are comfortable, secure and stay put through all my dance moves,” she captioned the video.

Nora will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Bhuj: The Pride Of India.”

In a short time, Nora has established herself as one of the best dancers in Bollywood, with hits such as “Manohari” (“Baahubali: The Beginning”), “Dilbar” (“Satyamev Jayate”), “O saki saki” (“Batla House”), “Kamariya” (“Stree”) and “Ek toh kam zindagani” (“Marjaavaan”), besides her recent hit “Garmi” in “Street Dancer 3D”.

Rakul Preet posts ‘various moods’ on getting 14mn Instagram followers

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh has garnered 14 million followers on Instagram, and she shared “various moods” to express her joy over her “growing” family.

In a string of photographs that Rakul Preet shared on Instagram, she wear a beautiful lemon-hued chikankari kurta paired with a white cotton pyjamas.

“Photography is a story that One fails to put in words . Clearly I can’t put in words how grateful I am for my insta family growing to 14 MILLION. So various moods of meeee when I am just soo happy sending all of you lots of love and positivity. #homeposer #desivibes,” she wrote.

Rakul Preet recently had shared a black-and-white photograph of herself in a denim jacket and jeans.

“Colour is everything, black and white is more,” she wrote.

On the acting front, Rakul Preet will soon be seen in a cross-border romantic-comedy with actor Arjun Kapoor. The film is directed by debutant Kaashvie Nair and produced by John Abraham, Nikkhil Advani, and Bhushan Kumar.

Rakul Preet will also be seen in Kamal Haasan’s ambitious upcoming film “Indian 2”, which co-stars Kajal Aggarwal and Vidyut Jammwal.

Urvashi Rautela works out with 80-kilo weights

Mumbai– Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen doing glute thrusts with 80-kilo weights.

“80 KGS (176.37 POUNDS) GLUTE THRUST last set. Positive Mindset. Your best outcomes happen after you’ve pushed through the hardest times. Keep pressing forward,” she captioned the video.

Singer Kanika Kapoor was amazed. She wrote: “Wow”.

Meanwhile, Urvashi is gearing up for the release of her film “Virgin Bhanupriya” on an OTT platform.

Talking about her film, Urvashi told IANS: “It is a story of a college-going conservative girl (Urvashi Rautela) who decides to lose her virginity. She thinks it should be the easiest thing in today’s world. However, all her attempts go in vain and as a soothsayer predicts, it is an impossible task that won’t happen ever in her life. What happens after that forms the crux of the story.” (IANS)