Bollywood Roundup: Bhumi Pednekar, Urvashi Rautela, Anushka Sharma, and more…

Bhumi Pednekar: Climate change still not considered a real issue

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar says climate change, as a concept, is still not considered a real issue.

On World Environment Day, which is coming up on June 5, Bhumi looks to bring more awareness on the subject.

“Climate change, as a concept, is still not considered a real issue today by a lot of people. There are such varied and grave climatic issues that are happening across the world, which people are not even realising — like increase of famines, forest fires, droughts, floods, melting ice caps, sea levels increasing, food and crop getting destroyed, heat waves across countries and continents,” Bhumi said.

She wants every citizen of the country to become a climate warrior and do their bit for the cause.

“Climate Warrior is an initiative that is very close to my heart. It aims to focus on awareness building and engaging with the youth across India so that we become more conscious of our climate and environment, to encourage passionate advocacy for its conservation and protection. It makes us think towards making environment-friendly life choices,” she said.

The actress says the campaign endeavours to get Bollywood personalities to share “one wish they have for the earth”.

Urvashi switches on her ‘Beyonce mode’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has shared a throwback video where she switches on her ‘Beyonce mode’.

In the Instagram video, Urvashi can be seen dancing on the popular track “Savage”, dressed in a yellow hoodie and black pants.

“BEYONCE MODE ON shot this a month back… been super obsessed with savage since past 2 months haha,” she wrote along with the lyrics of the song as caption.

Urvashi recently also shared a video of herself where she can be seen doing glute thrusts with 80-kilo weights.

Meanwhile, the actress currently awaits the release of her film “Virgin Bhanupriya” on an OTT platform. She has assured fans that the experience of watching the movie on a digital platform will be no less than watching it in theatres.

“Virgin Bhanupriya” also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.

Virat Kohli finds wife Anushka’s new pic ‘gorgeous’

Mumbai– Indias cricket captain Virat Kohli cannot stop gushing over a new picture his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, has posted.

On Tuesday, Anushka took to Instagram and posted a picture with sunlight falling on her face.

“By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home,” she captioned the image.

Reacting to the post, hubby Virat commented: “Gorgeous.” What’s more, he liberally laced his reaction with red heart emojis.

On the work front, Anushka is currently being lauded for her debut web series, “Paatal Lok”, a gripping and grusesome crime thriller. The show features Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee, Ishwak Singh, and Gul Panag among others. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Sunny Leone feeds giraffe in new video

Mumbai– Actress Sunny Leone is seen feeding a giraffe in a new video she has shared on social media.

Sunny shared the video on Instagram. In the clip, the actress is seen dressed in a bright red t-shirt, and keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines she is also seen wearing a black face mask.

“Felt so blessed we could support this wild life learning center in the middle of two crisis’ they are all working hard to feed and care for these animals and returning as many back to the wild as possible,” Sunny captioned the video.

Her husband Daniel Weber too was seen feeding the animal.

He wrote: “Amazing experience at the Wildlife learning center helping animals return to the wild !!! Total respect for the immense knowledge they have.”

Earlier, Sunny had shared that she has been picking vegetables from the farm.

Last month, Sunny along with Daniel and their children Nisha, Noah, and Asher, flew away to the Unites States amid COVID-19 pandemic because she felt her children would be safer there against this “invisible killer” coronavirus.

When Richa Chadha was slapped by her cat

Mumbai– Actress Richa Chadha has shared a photograph where she is seen with her cat Kamli, and said that her furry friend slapped her!

Richa took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph clicked by her beau Ali Fazal. In the image, Richa holds Kamli, while her cat’s paw is on her chin.

“Kamli slapped me. It really hurt,” Richa captioned the image.

Richa had earlier shared a photograph of herself in a black swimsuit.

She wrote: ” Ab bas bhi karona Corona Corona… Ummm there’s an eclipse on the 5th. For others who like to howl at the moon, do you miss water ? Where are the fire signs ? What’ll happen to swimming pools ? After the lockdown ? How many peeps will be comfortable enough to swim in warm blend of urea, chlorine, drool and sweat ? LOL, you know this is true? I miss water.”

Richa urged everyone to swim when angry or anxious.

“Try swimming when angry or anxious for an out of body experience of relaxation. Whenever you can, so like in 2025 #lockdown#BassCoronaBass #waterbaby #water#heat #ennui #BORED #Sunday.”

Madhuri Dixit celebrates 25 years of her film ‘Raja’

Mumbai– The Madhuri Dixit-starrer “Raja” was released 25 years ago on June 2, and the actress turned turned nostalgic on Tuesday, recalling memories of the film.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the film also featured title role and producer Ashok Thakeria released the romantic drama, which ran for a Golden Jubilee of 50 Weeks at the box office.

“Celebrating #25YearsOfRaja Party popper It brings back so many memories! Thank you @Indra_kumar_9 for giving me this film & it was a delight starring alongside #SanjayKapoor. My humble gratitude to the team for making this film a success & to you all for your constant love over the years,” Madhuri tweeted on Tuesday.

The actress shared a shot of the hit dance number “Akhiyaan milaoon kabhi”, featuring her with Sanjay Kapoor. She also posted an image of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations, which had actor Ajay Devgn as a Chief Guest. (IANS)