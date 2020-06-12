Bollywood Roundup: Bhumi Pednekar, Ishita Dutta, Diana Penty, and more…

Bhumi Pednekar: One should accept the way you look

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar says self-acceptance and self-love played key roles in her weight-loss journey.

Along with carving her space in Bollywood with strong roles, she also found fame with her dramatic weight gain and loss for her debut film “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”.

Asked to share a fitness tip, the actress said: “Self-acceptance and self-love is the key to any weight-loss journey. The first thing I would tell anyone who asks me about my weight loss is that you should first come to terms with your body, especially at a time like now where you have so many filters that can help in changing the way you look. One shouldn’t stop using them but one should accept the way you look.”

“You should also be disciplined. In my case, I never used to miss the gym no matter what and not eat anything after 7.30 p.m.,” she added.

Opening up about her favourite character till date, Bhumi said: “I can’t decide on my favourite character. From the eight films I have done so far, if I were to choose the most fun characters I have played last year, they would be ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ and ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’.”

Ishita Dutta: Need to be more compassionate towards animals

Mumbai– Actress Ishita Dutta says it is imperative to feed birds and animals amid the lockdown crisis, and be compassionate.

“It’s imperative to feed birds and animals during this situation. I want to request everybody to feed the stray animals, keep a bowl of water outside. We need to be more compassionate towards them. Our planet is theirs too, so let’s coexist,” Ishita said.

She is doing her part. She keeps a bowl of water outside her for stray animals, and was recently spotted feeding birds.

Meanwhile, after a short film “Kahaa Toh Tha” that Ishita made at home with husband, actor Vatsal Sheth, during the lockdown, the couple is now working on a music video. “Kahaa Toh Tha” marked Vatsal’s directorial debut. The film, a love story, is about a middle class couple and the changes that the COVID-19 pandemic brings in their lives.

Diana Penty: ‘Channeling my inner Bambi’

Mumbai– Actress Diana Penty living up her “Bambi” spirit in a new post.

Diana took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself. In the image, she is seen with no make-up and has left her lustrous long black hair open.

“Channeling my inner Bambi,” she wrote alongside the image.

“Bambi” is an animated film based on the 1923 book “Bambi, A Life in The Woods” by Austrian author Felix Salten. The main character Bambi is a mule deer.

Actress Patralekhaa commented: “So prettyyyy.”

Diana had recently treated her fans with an image where she is seen dozing off with her pet dog, whom she tagged as her “nap buddy”.

Diana made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film “Cocktail”, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

The actress has worked in films like “Happy Bhag Jayegi”, “Lucknow Central” and “Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran”. Diana was last seen on screen in the 2018 film “Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi”.

Madhuri Dixit on child labour: Children belong in schools and loving homes

Mumbai,– Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit has a strong message against child labour, a practice still rampant in several parts of India.

On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour on Friday, the actress took to Twitter to share her opinion.

“Say NO to child labour. Children belong in schools and loving homes. They are the future and it’s our responsibility to safeguard and empower them. Let’s lend a helping hand to children in need, our small efforts can make a big difference to their lives

#WorldDayAgainstChildLabour,” tweeted Madhuri Dixit.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit recently released a single titled “Candle” which marks her debut as a singer.

Post the lockdown, Madhuri Dixit will resume shooting for the dance reality show “Dance Deewane” where she is one of the judges.

Adah Sharma’s important message while feeding stray animals

Mumbai– Actress Adah Sharma has been feeding stray animals near her house here. She says “coronavirus or no coronavirus, the animals are still hungry”.

“I have my earliest memories of feeding animals. My mother being an animal lover I think I get it from her. Corona or no corona, the animals are still hungry so yes, we get out of our home to feed them,” she said.

She ensures wearing a mask and taking precautions.

“The animals need food just like us. They need to be fed as well. We all share the planet. Let’s all stand for one another,” she said.

Adah has also shared a video on Instagram that shows her feeding a stray cat, and also speaking to the animal. She explains goes on to say that coronavirus does not spread through cats and dogs.

She shared a few don’ts about feeding stray animals: “Do not feed strays in the middle of the road. The roads are empty and they seem to have lost their sense of traffic.”

Parineeti shares her version of ‘Band Baajaa Baaraat’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has shared her version of “Band Baaja Baaraat” in a new post on social media.

Parineeti shared a sizzling photograph of herself on Instagram. In the image, she is seen sporting a black lacy corset paired with high-waisted pants, holding a jacket and wearing a peaked cap.

“‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ (my version),” she captioned the image.

The actress, who was last seen on the big screen in the film “Jabariya Jodi”, currently has three films in the pipeline — “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”, the Hindi remake of Hollywood film “The Girl On The Train” and “Saina”.

The release of her film “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”, which was set to open on March 20, was pushed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. The film also stars her “Ishaqzaade” co-star Arjun Kapoor.

Big B: Each film project is a challenge

Mumbai– For Amitabh Bachchan, each project comes with its own challenges, and his latest “Gulabo Sitabo” was no less.

“Each film project is a challenge for those that agree to work on it. GiBoSiBo (the short name by which the film is being promoted) was no less,” Amitabh told IANS while talking about the biggest challenges he faced while working on the Shoojit film.

“Yes (there was) the prosthetic make-up routine each day for four to five hours and its discomfort, the posture of the old Mirza (his character in the film), the extraneous weather of the summer of May. But if you wish to call yourself a professional then it all comes with the territory, and you damn well accept and enjoy it,” he added.

In “Gulabo Sitabo”, scripted by Juhi Chaturvedi, the actor plays Mirza, landlord of an old dilapidated ‘haveli’ in the heart of Lucknow, named Fatima Mahal, while Ayushmann Khurrana is his shrewd tenant, Baankey. Their situation is akin to that of Tom and Jerry, with witty banter adding to the quirk factor of the script.

Big B says working on the film was a delightful experience. “The takeaway — Lucknow the city, the people — an absolute delight to work in and with,” he pointed out. (IANS)