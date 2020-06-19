Bollywood Roundup: Anushka Sharma, Sushmita Sen, Taapsee Pannu, and more…

Anushka Sharma roped in by Ministry of Ayush to promote yoga

Mumbai– The Ministry of Ayush has roped in Bollywood actress-producer Anushka Sharma to promote yoga among the masses ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21.

“Let’s all practice yoga for a better and calm tomorrow. Take part in the #MyLifeMyYoga video blogging contest. And send in your entries now. Last day to submit is 21st June 2020. #mygovindia #pibindia @AnushkaSharma,” tweeted the Ministry of Ayush on Friday evening.

They also shared a video where the actress, a yoga enthusiast, talks of the benefits of yoga.

“Yoga is the law and it tells us about how to moderate leading our lives. Yoga does not bind us, it liberates us. So, that we can look upon all the creatures of this world with the feeling of love and peace. So, in order to spread the message of peace and love let us begin by practicing yoga ?on 21 June? International Yoga Day,” said Anushka.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is all set for the release of her upcoming production “Bulbbul” a period horror film on Netflix. Written and directed by Anvita Dutt, “Bulbbul” stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chatterjee in key roles.

Sushmita Sen did 30 look tests for ‘Aarya’

Mumbai– Actress Sushmita Sen says finding the right look for her character in the web show “Aarya” wasn’t a piece of cake, adding that they finalised the look after 30 look tests.

“I had to do 30 look tests for ‘Aarya’. Our stylist on the show, who’s created looks for everyone, wanted a particular look for Aarya and it took us 30 looks to finalize the one you’ll see in the show,” Sushmita said.

“I was ready to do as many look tests as required for her and Ram to be satisfied and see Aarya in me,” added the actress, who goes live on Disney+ Hotstar VIP Instagram platform to interact with her fans on the launch date.

“Aarya” delves into how organised crime and betrayal run deep in a family. It is about how her protagonist Aarya is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened.

Directed by “Neerja” fame filmmaker Ram Madhvani, “Aarya” is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime drama “Penoza”. The show is written by Sandeep Srivastav and Anu Singh Choudhary, and also features Namit Das, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary.

Taapsee Pannu shares her hair woes

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu has shared her hair woes on social media.

In an Instagram selfie the actress is seen flaunting wet hair. On the image, she wrote: “And they have a life of their own.”

Taapsee made her acting debut with the 2010 Telugu film “Jhummandi Naadam”. She was later seen in films like “Chashme Baddoor”, “Pink”, “The Ghazi Attack”, “Judwaa 2” and “Badla” among many others.

After giving a stellar performance in “Thappad”, she will be seen in “Haseen Dillruba”, “Rashmi Rocket” and “Shabaash Mithu” over the coming months.

Richa pens emotional note for beau Ali Fazal’s late mother

Mumbai– Actress Richa Chadha has posted an emotional note for her beau Ali Fazal’s mother, who passed away recently.

Promising to take care of Ali, Richa wrote: “Love at a dead-end is grief… RIP! Aunty, you left us yesterday..but you will always be around… I will always remember you as a lady ahead of her time… a voracious reader, feminist and cupcake lover. I promise to take care of your son… hope you find your peace… And I miss you already.”

Ali’s mother breathed her last on June 17 in Lucknow. A statement issued by the actor’s spokesperson said that the demise happened after a “quick succession of health complications”.

Richa further said: “Rest in peace Aunty, I am grateful that I got to know you! Ali , be brave. She wouldn’t have liked to see you sad ! 2020, this better be the last remembrance msg I write.”

Ali on Friday posted a throwback picture of his mom in a red suit. (IANS)