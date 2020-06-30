Bollywood Roundup: Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, and more…

Anushka Sharma: I’ve tried to have a distinct voice in cinema

Mumbai– Actress-producer Anushka Sharma says she has tried to be a disruptive storyteller with the projects she has bankrolled and added that in all her career she has tried to have a distinct voice in cinema.

“We have tried to be disruptive storytellers who would give audiences something new that they would have never seen before. It comes organically to both (brother and production house partner) Karnesh and me and I’m glad people are loving our edgy attempts aimed at breaking the content clutter in India,” Anushka said.

The actress, who is currently riding on the positive response to her latest projects “Pataal Lok” and “Bulbbul”, says the content she is producing is an extension of the kind of scripts she would make.

“All my career, I have tried to have a distinct voice in cinema through my choice of films and roles and the content I am producing with Karnesh at Clean Slate Filmz is only an extension to the kind of script choices I would make otherwise. We were sure that our production house would need to stand apart with projects that audiences would not find any earlier reference point.”

She added: “We take pride in the content that we have produced so far because we have backed originality of ideas and we want to keep it this way. It’s the only way we know we could operate.”

Anushka’s brother Karnesh says he is thankful to the audiences for loving their work.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: This time with my son and newborn daughter is so precious

New Delhi– Bollywood actress and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra finds the current time of staying home precious as she can spend many more moments with her son Viaan and her newborn daughter Samisha, whom she welcomed via surrogacy in February.

“I couldn’t have timed it better. It’s God’s grace, it worked perfectly in my scheme of things. This time is so precious with my son and with my newborn. I can only be thankful and have utmost gratitude for the way things have panned out,” Shilpa told IANS.

However, she shared that despite being caught up with work she ensures that she makes time for her family.

“Despite being busy, I would still make time for family, but not like this. I just feel that it’s really what I wanted so badly and I feel in a way I manifested it,” she said.

What has this pandemic taught Shilpa? “The universe knows how to reset, to teach us patience and value for what we have. Hope we learn from this experience and come out stronger,” she told IANS.

On the film front, Shilpa is all set to make her comeback as an actress with roles in the upcoming films, “Nikamma” and “Hungama 2”.

Here’s how Kartik Aaryan geared up to watch PM Modi’s address to nation

Mumbai– Actor Kartik Aaryan sure knows how to bring a smile on his fans’ faces.

On Tuesday, he posted a funny post before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation at 4 pm.

He upload a picture where his mother can be seen feeding him with a spoon. It looked like a spoonful of dahi-cheeni, which Indians consider auspicious eating before doing something important. Kartik’s caption hinted that he had a spoon of dahi-cheeni to watch PM Modi’s speech.

“Gearing up for Modiji’s address to the nation,” Kartik wrote, leaving netizens in splits.

Actress Mandira Bedi commented: “Lol”

Actress Anushka Ranjan reacted “hahah” to Kartik’s post.

Kangana urges fans not to fall for cheap Chinese products

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut says Chinese manufacture everything “sasta and cheap”, and that people should not go by their products.

Kangana’s message to fans comes after the Indian Government issued an interim order to block Chinese apps in India.

“The government has banned Chinese apps and I think most people are celebrating because China is like we all know, it’s a communist country and the way they have gone deep into our economy and our system… the data is scary, how much our business was dependent on China and this year apart from being the originator of coronavirus and giving the world the biggest adversity of recent times. In the midst of this adversity, now they are messing with our borders in Ladakh and they don’t only want Ladakh. In the scheme of things, they want Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. They also want your Assam and it’s never ending,” said Kangana.

“You can see the greed of these people and of course even the world is astonished by their ways of life and by the way they ill-treat animals and the way they beat you up if you do idol worshipping or if you follow your religion. I say that you know being an extremist or being a communist, both ways are extreme. Why do you want to believe there is god or no god? Why do you want to be so sure? Why can’t you just be that…you don’t know? I don’t agree with their ways and obviously they’ve shown their real crude faces to the world. Also with this pandemic and the bio-war that they’ve unleashed on the world. What is feeding them is their economy. So it is definitely better we cut their roots here in India and of course when there will not be so much revenue and money, their evil power will come down and the world will be a better place,” she added.

Kangana has always urged people to go local and endorses the idea to all her fans.

Vivek Oberoi to back a whodunit thriller

Mumbai– Actor Vivek Oberoi will serve as a producer on a whodunit thriller.

The film titled “Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder?”, is written and directed by Vishal Mishra, who is known for films like “Coffee With D” and “Marudhar Express”.

“I instantly liked the high-concept idea that Vishal presented and I decided to back the project immediately. I’m sure it’s going to be an exciting journey,” said Vivek.

The story revolves around a woman who is racing against time to solve her own murder.

“I always believe in exploring new concepts. With this film, I hope to bring something new in my favourite genre, whodunit thriller,” said Mishra.

The film is expected to go on floors by September-October 2020.

Vivek had earlier announced that he will produce a movie based on the Balakot air strikes to salute the valour of the Indian Air Force (IAF).(IANS)