Bollywood Roundup: Anushka Sharma, Kajol, Amy Jackson, and more…

Anushka Sharma, Amazon Prime Videos get court notice over ‘Paatal Lok’

Chandigarh– Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Amazon Prime Videos on Monday got a notice from the Punjab and Haryana High Court on a petition saying the web series ‘Paatal Lok’ had defamed the Sikh community.

The notice of motion was issued to the Union of India and 15 other respondents by the bench of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi.

The petitioner has objections to episode number three on “A History of Violence” that was set in a village in Punjab.

“The respondents have purposely and maliciously within intent of creating communal disharmony and caste based clashes have shown two communities in a bad light,” said petitioner-advocate Gurdeepinder Singh Dhillon.

Kajol: Lockdown is changing the way we think about hair

Mumbai– It seems actress Kajol is having ‘good hair days’ lately. On Monday, she posted a picture where she is seen flaunting brown locks.

“#hairyselfie . This lockdown is changing the way we think about hair,” she captioned the image.

Kajol’s sunkissed “hairy selfie” has impressed her fans on social media, naturally.

A user commented: “So gorgeous.”

Another one wrote: “Beautiful hair.”

She teamed up her look with red bold lipstick.

On the work front, Kajol will be seen making her digital debut with the film “Tribhanga”, which is directed by Renuka Shahane. It is drama set in Mumbai, weaving a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to modern-day. Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor also play pivotal roles in the Netflix release.

Amy Jackson takes ‘lockdown flower baths’ to ‘next level’

Mumbai– Actress Amy Jackson has redefined flower bath in a new post.

Amy took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself dressed in an exquisite yellow dress, posing in a bathtub filled only with flowers.

“Taking lockdown flower baths to the next level,” she wrote.

Amy had recently shared a photograph of herself lying next to her son Andreas, who was born to Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou last year.

Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie “Madrasapattinam” and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films.

Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer “2.0” in 2018, which was released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions.

Dia Mirza celebrates as ‘Kaafir’ turns one

Mumbai– It’s been a year since actor-producer Dia Mirza played one of her careers “most challenging roles” in the web series “Kaafir”. She believes that the message of humanity overcoming conflict in the series bears relevance in everything the world is going through right now.

“I think art has always found a way to transcend fear and prejudice and helped reunite our hearts and emotions seamlessly. We cannot allow fear to take away from ourselves and our communities. ‘Kaafir’ is more than the touching stories it tells. It’s a constant reminder that the universe is limitless and meant for everyone,” Dia said.

“Kaafir” was praised for its moving storyline written by Bhavani Iyer, empathetic direction by Sonam Nair, and the impressive performance delivered by Dia, alongside her co-actors Mohit Raina and Dishita Jain.

Dia played the part of Kainaaz Akhtar, an imprisoned Pakistani woman.

“Kainaaz was a tough part to get into the skin of because she belongs to a world where her life experiences are so removed from my life experiences. I consider myself an empowered, independent woman whereas Kainaaz is spirited but comes from such a background of conflict and disempowerment that it was so important for me to understand the mindscape and the landscape of her journey,” Dia said.

Hrishitaa Bhatt to play journalist in bilingual show ‘Lal Bazaar’

Mumbai– Actress Hrishitaa Bhatt will be seen playing a journalist named Maya in the upcoming web show, “Lal Bazaar: Crime And The City”.

“I am playing a journalist, who seeks the truth. Real life stories have a certain connect with the audience, it gets them inquisitive to know the truth. Maya has many shades. She is curious, mysterious and unconventional. I haven’t played such a character in my career. Maya has layers which i am sure audience will love,” Hrishitaa said.

The show is based on the lives of police officers working in the homicide department at Lal Bazaar — the iconic police headquarters of Kolkata Police.

“Lal Bazaar”, a bilingual show shot in Hindi and Bengali, features Kaushik Sen, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Sauraseni Maitra and Gaurav Chakrabarty in pivotal roles. It will stream on Zee5. (IANS)