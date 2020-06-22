Armaan Malik: Music a great emotional outlet

Mumbai– Singer Armaan Malik says he has always been in awe of the power of music to connect the world, especially when the going is tough.

“Music has always been such a great emotional outlet for me and I’ve always been in awe of its power to connect the world, especially when the going is tough,” Armaan said.

“On World Music Day (which happened on June 21), it was great connecting with my fans on Twitter, sharing my feelings and singing my #MoodSongs – and hearing theirs. Social media has been an important source of connectivity and solidarity in recent times and I’m happy for the opportunity to contribute to that feeling of togetherness and hope,” he added.

On World Music Day, he connected with his fans by singing mood songs using audio tweets.

The singer, son of composer Daboo Malik, started his playback career as a child singer in films such as “Taare Zameen Par” and “Bhoothnath”. When he was 18, he released his debut album “Armaan” and also lent his voice to the song “Tumko to aana hi tha” in the 2014 Salman Khan-starrer “Jai Ho”. (IANS)