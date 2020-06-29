Anupam Kher: Hope literally sustains life

Mumbai– Actor Anupam Kher is confident that the world will survive the deadly coronavirus pandemic, and says all one needs to get through it is hope.

“These are the kind of Deja vu pics the whole world will identify with. Pics of 102 years old #Pandemic called #SpanishFlu. Masks, Social distancing etc,” Anupam wrote on Instagram alongside pictures from the Spanish Flu outbreak.

“Everything is the same including the people. Minus the Wifi. But the world survived. So this too shall pass. Hope literally sustains life,” he added.

Recently, the actor released his autobiographical play “Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai” on his new website to give people some relief and hope during these stressful times.

“Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai”, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, offers a glance of Anupam’s failures, triumphs and life lessons, as the actor sets out to depict ordinary people.

“About a month back, I realised that we had shot ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’, the play that I have been doing for the last 15 years. It’s about my failures, disasters…it’s an autobiography. And I laugh at all those things. We had shot the whole play a few years ago, not for the reason of putting it up somewhere, but just to have a record of it. It was done on HD by professional people. During this pandemic time, I saw it again just like that. And I realised that it’s a play about optimism and hope. It’s a play about never giving up,” Anupam told IANS. (IANS)