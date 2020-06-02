Amitabh Bachchan Shares Fun Facts From Gulabo Sitabo

The upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo, premiering on Amazon Prime Video, sees Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana unite for a fun, family friendly film. Whilst fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the film on 12th June on Prime, Big B took to social media to share some fun facts and BTS images.

In the film, Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan is totally unrecognizable in his makeup and quirky character get up, a look that took 2-3 hours to get in to. The actor has shared a picture of him getting a quick touch up on his prosthetic makeup before delivering a shot accompanied with a little fun fact. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote “The space between the eyebrows is called what? Did you know? It’s called GLABELLA!!”

Gulabo Sitabo will see Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana play a landlord and a tenant with playful, friendly banter. The film will release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on 12th June 2020.