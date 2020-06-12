American India Foundation and NDTV to Co-Host a Telethon Fundraiser for Migrant Workers Most Impacted By COVID-19

New York, NY– The American India Foundation (AIF) announced it is working with New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) to raise urgent relief and awareness towards a sustainable and resilient rebuilding of lives through a multi-pronged response, addressing health, education and livelihoods needs in source and destination areas of migration.

The two-hour #RebuildingLives event will air on Sunday June 14, 2020 at 7 p.m. IST / 9:30 a.m. EST / 6:30 a.m. PST on simulcast across NDTV 24×7 & NDTV India, ndtv.com and the NDTV app. Hosted by Dr. Prannoy Roy, the telethon features guests that include celebrities, donors, thought leaders and beneficiaries.

“The COVID-19 crisis has also truly shown us the spirit of our community as citizens, nonprofits, corporates and the government have come together to help those in need, said AIF CEO Nishant Pandey. As first responders, AIF has served close to 300,000 people in need, across 16 states of India, since the COVID-19 outbreak alone and is excited to join hands with NDTV to further raise awareness and resources to complement the government’s efforts to rehabilitate migrant families.”

Around 40 million migrant daily-waged workers have been affected by induced economic distress, lockdowns, travel bans and social distancing requirements. As they reach home enduring unprecedented ordeals, they face the risk of hunger, indebtedness and prolonged unemployment. Their families face high infection risk and their children, particularly girls, the loss of learning.

“NDTV has reported consistently and from across the country on the ordeal of migrant workers when the lockdown was imposed. Our viewers were moved by pictures of these workers risking all they have to get home,” said Prannoy Roy, NDTV Executive Co-Chairperson. “We ask that you support this cause generously so that our partner for this campaign, the American India Foundation, can ensure that migrant workers, now back in their villages, will rebuild their lives. Please watch our special telethon on Sunday and prove that Indians everywhere stand together in support for these workers.”

NDTV is one of the leaders in India’s news television and digital journalism, offering round-the-clock coverage of latest news with a programming mix of news bulletins, current affairs, talk shows, general interest and entertainment programs. NDTV broadcasts its programs in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, Middle East, Mauritius, South Africa, Europe, US, Canada & ANZ.

The comprehensive and holistic COVID-19 response framework put forth by AIF consists of continuity, retention, remediation and online learning for children, supporting community health workers with knowledge and protection and livelihood support for youth who have lost their jobs. AIF seeks the support of its donors and partners to augment its resources for the urgent implementation of this COVID-19 Response Strategy.