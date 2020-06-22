22-Year-Old Woman Taken Into Custody in India to Bust Female Spy Ring

New Delhi– To bust the ring of female spies, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken into 10-day custody a 22-year-old Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) handler, who was in touch with several handlers in Pakistan, including 26/11 Mumbai blast mastermind Hafiz Sayeed, according to sources, here on Friday.

Taken into custody few weeks back, Tania Praveen was in touch with Pakistani handlers through several Pakistani SIM cards, sources said. She also distributed Indian SIMs and was handling communication through WhatsApp groups and Facebook.

Highly radicalised Praveen was also been in touch with Sayeed, also the chief of banned terror outfit Jammat-ud-Dawah (JuD).

Source claimed ISI was using her to honey trap officials and access sensitive information. A team of anti-terror probe agency will question her at the Kolkata office.

The NIA took over the probe recently and is targeting the female spy ring in the country, working for the banned terror outfits of Pakistan.

The NIA sources claimed the special task force nabbed Praveen, a student of the Maulana Azad College — a state-run Kolkata college, from the Baduria near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.

Parveen was nabbed after an year-long surveillance, the source said. (IANS)