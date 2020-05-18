Yoga for holistic health

BY ADITI ROY
New Delhi– Yoga can play a big role in restoring health, and bringing you numerous physical, mental and spiritual benefits. Yoga is a one size fits all solution to stress, and when combined with a sensible diet it can help in balancing out your blood pressure levels.
Yoga can have a calming restorative effect on the mind, and body. Yoga asanas, pranayama and meditation are particularly useful to control your stress levels naturally. This can help prevent lifestyle diseases such as blood pressure. Holistic practises such as yoga can drastically improve the quality of your life.
Yoga improves the functioning of your organs, strengthens your immunity, uplifts your mood and brings a plethora of additional benefits. To support a healthy lifestyle, you can adopt a healthy diet, cut down on your salt intake, and get quality sleep in order to feel refreshed and energetic each morning, says yoga expert Grand Master Akhsar.
In a fast-paced and results-driven world such as ours, success is measured not by health, but wealth. And this has become one of the biggest reasons why lifestyle disorders such as hypertension, hypotension, diabetes etc are rampant. With a severe imbalance in work-life routines, people are leading desk-bound sedentary lives.
Hypertension is caused by stress, excess alcohol consumption, excess weight and excess salt/sugar within the diet and dehydration etc. High blood pressure can lead to life-threatening conditions like heart attacks, strokes, renal disorder and vascular dementia.
Along with early detection for prevention, regular exercise through asanas, pranayama and meditation can put you on the path to holistic well-being. Ensure to consult with your medical physician before you start yoga. Follow these yogic techniques to alleviate the condition of High blood pressure.
Ensure to consult with your medical physician before you start yoga. Follow these yogic techniques to alleviate the condition of High blood pressure. Pay attention to your breath in each pose. Try to repeat 3 sets of every posture and hold each asana for up to 30 seconds.
Tadasana
Formation of the posture
Stand tall with your feet together
Keep your spine aligned and posture erect
Relax your shoulders
Interlock your fingers, inhale and come on your toes
Exhale and bring your heels down
Vajrasana – This is the only pose that can be done on a full stomach. In fact, it should be done right after having a meal.
Formation
Drop your knees down on your mat
Place your pelvis on your heels and point your toes outward
Here, your thighs should press your calf muscles
Keep your heels close to each other, and big toes together
Place your palms on your knees facing upward
Straighten your back and look forward
Padamasana
Formation of the posture
Sit in Ardha Padmasana with your right foot over your left thigh
Lift your left foot and place it on your right thigh facing up
Pull your feet closer to your hips
Drop your knees to the floor
Place your palms on your knees facing up
Hold the asana for a while
Repeat with the other leg