Vivek Goel Promoted to the Rank of Full Professor at Boston University

BOSTON–Vivek Goyal, ENG professor of electrical and computer engineering at Boston University, has been promoted to the rank of full professor, according to BU Today.

Prof. Goel is an expert in signal processing, computational imaging, information theory, and human decision-making.

His most recent research has centered on computational periscopy, using a standard camera and advanced mathematical modeling and computational techniques.

A recognized leader in the field of single-photon image analysis, Prof. Goel is an IEEE Fellow and past NSF CAREER Award winner, holds 19 patents, and has published two books, four book chapters, and dozens of widely cited papers and articles in leading journals, including Science and Nature.