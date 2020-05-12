Tulsi Kumar: Happy to experiment with different genres

Mumbai– Singer Tulsi Kumar is best known for singing romantic and melodious songs, but lately she has been experimenting a lot — especially with peppy tracks.

“I have been offered romantic and sad songs mostly, and now along with that I am being offered peppy and fast tracks, too. With success of ‘O saki saki’ and Sheher ki ladki’, I realised versatility is very much important. And it feels good to tweak your tone and juggle between different genres,” Tulsi told IANS.

Amid the lockdown, Tulsi is trying her best to entertain fans by performing virtually for them.

“I don’t think lockdown can stop me from doing great music for all my fans. A lot of independent music would come from my side in the coming days. I am working on a brand new song. It’s a collaboration with another artiste. The song will be out soon. video is in the process. We are planning to shoot something from home. So, let’s see how it comes out,” Tulsi added. (IANS)