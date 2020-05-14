Town-by-Town Coronavirus Numbers in Massachusetts as of May 13

BOSTON–Massachusetts Department of Public Health has released town-by-town Coronavirus numbers in Massachusetts.
Here is the data on May 13, 2020:
Newly reported cases on May 13: 1,165
Confirmed cases: 80,497
Newly reported death cases: 174
Death of total confirmed Covid-19 cases: 5,315
Cases in ICU: 794
Total tested: 410, 032.
Here are the Coronavirus numbers town-by-town in Massachusetts:
Abington 190
Acton 120
Acushnet 59
Adams 33
Agawam 404
Alford 0
Amesbury 154
Amherst 76
Andover 239
Aquinnah 0
Arlington 261
Ashburnham 23
Ashby 13
Ashfield <5 *
Ashland 179
Athol 46
Attleboro 527
Auburn 159
Avon 61
Ayer 49
Barnstable 267
Barre 43
Becket 12
Bedford 214
Belchertown 79
Bellingham 107
Belmont 192
Berkley 42
Berlin 18
Bernardston 6
Beverly 501
Billerica 456
Blackstone 36
Blandford <5 *
Bolton 11
Boston 11,551
Bourne 133
Boxborough 22
Boxford 35
Boylston 13
Braintree 724
Brewster 91
Bridgewater 302
Brimfield <5 *
Brockton 3,429
Brookfield 12
Brookline 321
Buckland 7
Burlington 216
Cambridge 873
Canton 253
Carlisle 10
Carver 47
Charlemont <5 *
Charlton 51
Chatham 12
Chelmsford 291
Chelsea 2,412
Cheshire <5 *
Chester <5 *
Chesterfield <5 *
Chicopee 332
Chilmark <5 *
Clarksburg 7
Clinton 153
Cohasset 21
Colrain <5 *
Concord 152
Conway <5 *
Cummington <5 *
Dalton 9
Danvers 616
Dartmouth 240
Dedham 317
Deerfield 9
Dennis 78
Dighton 50
Douglas 33
Dover 16
Dracut 374
Dudley 64
Dunstable 8
Duxbury 59
East Bridgewater 157
East Brookfield 7
East Longmeadow 224
Eastham 10
Easthampton 60
Easton 224
Edgartown 7
Egremont 5
Erving 6
Essex 17
Everett 1,366
Fairhaven 158
Fall River 868
Falmouth 150
Fitchburg 516
Florida <5 *
Foxborough 96
Framingham 1,347
Franklin 103
Freetown 73
Gardner 134
Georgetown 40
Gill <5 *
Gloucester 211
Goshen <5 *
Gosnold 0
Grafton 72
Granby 20
Granville 9
Great Barrington 51
Greenfield 186
Groton 35
Groveland 25
Hadley 36
Halifax 32
Hamilton 24
Hampden 37
Hancock <5 *
Hanover 56
Hanson 80
Hardwick 6
Harvard 16
Harwich 106
Hatfield 10
Haverhill 950
Hawley 0
Heath 0
Hingham 223
Hinsdale <5 *
Holbrook 166
Holden 76
Holland 8
Holliston 48
Holyoke 723
Hopedale 27
Hopkinton 104
Hubbardston 5
Hudson 148
Hull 43
Huntington 12
Ipswich 57
Kingston 103
Lakeville 52
Lancaster 69
Lanesborough 7
Lawrence 2,382
Lee 16
Leicester 118
Lenox 12
Leominster 376
Leverett <5 *
Lexington 290
Leyden 0
Lincoln 30
Littleton 93
Longmeadow 195
Lowell 2,215
Ludlow 94
Lunenburg 46
Lynn 2,834
Lynnfield 80
Malden 986
Manchester 15
Mansfield 137
Marblehead 163
Marion 9
Marlborough 698
Marshfield 139
Mashpee 45
Mattapoisett 25
Maynard 60
Medfield 32
Medford 870
Medway 99
Melrose 206
Mendon 22
Merrimac 23
Methuen 737
Middleborough 221
Middlefield 0
Middleton 132
Milford 525
Millbury 173
Millis 43
Millville 13
Milton 271
Monroe 0
Monson 26
Montague 23
Monterey 0
Montgomery <5 *
Mount Washington 0
Nahant 34
Nantucket 12
Natick 349
Needham 292
New Ashford 0
New Bedford 1,241
New Braintree <5 *
New Marlborough <5 *
New Salem 0
Newbury 7
Newburyport 56
Newton 675
Norfolk 23
North Adams 45
North Andover 248
North Attleborough 214
North Brookfield 11
North Reading 166
Northampton 238
Northborough 171
Northbridge 235
Northfield <5 *
Norton 113
Norwell 105
Norwood 462
Oak Bluffs <5 *
Oakham <5 *
Orange 34
Orleans 15
Otis <5 *
Oxford 42
Palmer 36
Paxton 23
Peabody 809
Pelham <5 *
Pembroke 68
Pepperell 39
Peru <5 *
Petersham 5
Phillipston 12
Pittsfield 147
Plainfield 0
Plainville 51
Plymouth 424
Plympton 8
Princeton <5 *
Provincetown 21
Quincy 970
Randolph 787
Raynham 206
Reading 247
Rehoboth 44
Revere 1,403
Richmond 5
Rochester 22
Rockland 246
Rockport 72
Rowe 0 0
Rowley 31
Royalston <5 *
Russell 8
Rutland 37
Salem 492
Salisbury 45
Sandisfield <5 *
Sandwich 74
Saugus 432
Savoy <5 *
Scituate 119
Seekonk 61
Sharon 118
Sheffield 15
Shelburne 7
Sherborn 11
Shirley 144
Shrewsbury 265
Shutesbury <5 *
Somerset 98
Somerville 729
South Hadley 108
Southampton 28
Southborough 36
Southbridge 84
Southwick 44
Spencer 38
Springfield 1,889
Sterling 60
Stockbridge 14
Stoneham 322
Stoughton 512
Stow 25
Sturbridge 30
Sudbury 163
Sunderland 8
Sutton 38
Swampscott 115
Swansea 75
Taunton 758
Templeton 109
Tewksbury 484
Tisbury <5 *
Tolland <5 *
Topsfield 106
Townsend 26
Truro 9
Tyngsborough 81
Tyringham <5 *
Upton 17
Uxbridge 58
Wakefield 257
Wales <5 *
Walpole 199
Waltham 994
Ware 21
Wareham 171
Warren 13
Warwick 0
Washington <5 *
Watertown 326
Wayland 92
Webster 123
Wellesley 207
Wellfleet <5 *
Wendell 0
Wenham 15
West Boylston 33
West Bridgewater 98
West Brookfield 13
West Newbury 6
West Springfield 271
West Stockbridge <5 *
West Tisbury 7
Westborough 273
Westfield 397
Westford 126
Westhampton <5 *
Westminster 19
Weston 125
Westport 61
Westwood 99
Weymouth 607
Whately <5 *
Whitman 164
Wilbraham 178
Williamsburg 8
Williamstown 81
Wilmington 298
Winchendon 73
Winchester 97
Windsor 0
Winthrop 221
Source: MASSACHUSETTS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
Data are current as of 12:00 pm on 5/13/2020;
For populations <50,000, <5 cases are reported as such or suppressed for
confidentiality purposes.