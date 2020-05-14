Town-by-Town Coronavirus Numbers in Massachusetts as of May 13

BOSTON–Massachusetts Department of Public Health has released town-by-town Coronavirus numbers in Massachusetts.

Here is the data on May 13, 2020:

Newly reported cases on May 13: 1,165

Confirmed cases: 80,497

Newly reported death cases: 174

Death of total confirmed Covid-19 cases: 5,315

Cases in ICU: 794

Total tested: 410, 032.

Here are the Coronavirus numbers town-by-town in Massachusetts:

Abington 190

Acton 120

Acushnet 59

Adams 33

Agawam 404

Alford 0

Amesbury 154

Amherst 76

Andover 239

Aquinnah 0

Arlington 261

Ashburnham 23

Ashby 13

Ashfield <5 *

Ashland 179

Athol 46

Attleboro 527

Auburn 159

Avon 61

Ayer 49

Barnstable 267

Barre 43

Becket 12

Bedford 214

Belchertown 79

Bellingham 107

Belmont 192

Berkley 42

Berlin 18

Bernardston 6

Beverly 501

Billerica 456

Blackstone 36

Blandford <5 *

Bolton 11

Boston 11,551

Bourne 133

Boxborough 22

Boxford 35

Boylston 13

Braintree 724

Brewster 91

Bridgewater 302

Brimfield <5 *

Brockton 3,429

Brookfield 12

Brookline 321

Buckland 7

Burlington 216

Cambridge 873

Canton 253

Carlisle 10

Carver 47

Charlemont <5 *

Charlton 51

Chatham 12

Chelmsford 291

Chelsea 2,412

Cheshire <5 *

Chester <5 *

Chesterfield <5 *

Chicopee 332

Chilmark <5 *

Clarksburg 7

Clinton 153

Cohasset 21

Colrain <5 *

Concord 152

Conway <5 *

Cummington <5 *

Dalton 9

Danvers 616

Dartmouth 240

Dedham 317

Deerfield 9

Dennis 78

Dighton 50

Douglas 33

Dover 16

Dracut 374

Dudley 64

Dunstable 8

Duxbury 59

East Bridgewater 157

East Brookfield 7

East Longmeadow 224

Eastham 10

Easthampton 60

Easton 224

Edgartown 7

Egremont 5

Erving 6

Essex 17

Everett 1,366

Fairhaven 158

Fall River 868

Falmouth 150

Fitchburg 516

Florida <5 *

Foxborough 96

Framingham 1,347

Franklin 103

Freetown 73

Gardner 134

Georgetown 40

Gill <5 *

Gloucester 211

Goshen <5 *

Gosnold 0

Grafton 72

Granby 20

Granville 9

Great Barrington 51

Greenfield 186

Groton 35

Groveland 25

Hadley 36

Halifax 32

Hamilton 24

Hampden 37

Hancock <5 *

Hanover 56

Hanson 80

Hardwick 6

Harvard 16

Harwich 106

Hatfield 10

Haverhill 950

Hawley 0

Heath 0

Hingham 223

Hinsdale <5 *

Holbrook 166

Holden 76

Holland 8

Holliston 48

Holyoke 723

Hopedale 27

Hopkinton 104

Hubbardston 5

Hudson 148

Hull 43

Huntington 12

Ipswich 57

Kingston 103

Lakeville 52

Lancaster 69

Lanesborough 7

Lawrence 2,382

Lee 16

Leicester 118

Lenox 12

Leominster 376

Leverett <5 *

Lexington 290

Leyden 0

Lincoln 30

Littleton 93

Longmeadow 195

Lowell 2,215

Ludlow 94

Lunenburg 46

Lynn 2,834

Lynnfield 80

Malden 986

Manchester 15

Mansfield 137

Marblehead 163

Marion 9

Marlborough 698

Marshfield 139

Mashpee 45

Mattapoisett 25

Maynard 60

Medfield 32

Medford 870

Medway 99

Melrose 206

Mendon 22

Merrimac 23

Methuen 737

Middleborough 221

Middlefield 0

Middleton 132

Milford 525

Millbury 173

Millis 43

Millville 13

Milton 271

Monroe 0

Monson 26

Montague 23

Monterey 0

Montgomery <5 *

Mount Washington 0

Nahant 34

Nantucket 12

Natick 349

Needham 292

New Ashford 0

New Bedford 1,241

New Braintree <5 *

New Marlborough <5 *

New Salem 0

Newbury 7

Newburyport 56

Newton 675

Norfolk 23

North Adams 45

North Andover 248

North Attleborough 214

North Brookfield 11

North Reading 166

Northampton 238

Northborough 171

Northbridge 235

Northfield <5 *

Norton 113

Norwell 105

Norwood 462

Oak Bluffs <5 *

Oakham <5 *

Orange 34

Orleans 15

Otis <5 *

Oxford 42

Palmer 36

Paxton 23

Peabody 809

Pelham <5 *

Pembroke 68

Pepperell 39

Peru <5 *

Petersham 5

Phillipston 12

Pittsfield 147

Plainfield 0

Plainville 51

Plymouth 424

Plympton 8

Princeton <5 *

Provincetown 21

Quincy 970

Randolph 787

Raynham 206

Reading 247

Rehoboth 44

Revere 1,403

Richmond 5

Rochester 22

Rockland 246

Rockport 72

Rowe 0 0

Rowley 31

Royalston <5 *

Russell 8

Rutland 37

Salem 492

Salisbury 45

Sandisfield <5 *

Sandwich 74

Saugus 432

Savoy <5 *

Scituate 119

Seekonk 61

Sharon 118

Sheffield 15

Shelburne 7

Sherborn 11

Shirley 144

Shrewsbury 265

Shutesbury <5 *

Somerset 98

Somerville 729

South Hadley 108

Southampton 28

Southborough 36

Southbridge 84

Southwick 44

Spencer 38

Springfield 1,889

Sterling 60

Stockbridge 14

Stoneham 322

Stoughton 512

Stow 25

Sturbridge 30

Sudbury 163

Sunderland 8

Sutton 38

Swampscott 115

Swansea 75

Taunton 758

Templeton 109

Tewksbury 484

Tisbury <5 *

Tolland <5 *

Topsfield 106

Townsend 26

Truro 9

Tyngsborough 81

Tyringham <5 *

Upton 17

Uxbridge 58

Wakefield 257

Wales <5 *

Walpole 199

Waltham 994

Ware 21

Wareham 171

Warren 13

Warwick 0

Washington <5 *

Watertown 326

Wayland 92

Webster 123

Wellesley 207

Wellfleet <5 *

Wendell 0

Wenham 15

West Boylston 33

West Bridgewater 98

West Brookfield 13

West Newbury 6

West Springfield 271

West Stockbridge <5 *

West Tisbury 7

Westborough 273

Westfield 397

Westford 126

Westhampton <5 *

Westminster 19

Weston 125

Westport 61

Westwood 99

Weymouth 607

Whately <5 *

Whitman 164

Wilbraham 178

Williamsburg 8

Williamstown 81

Wilmington 298

Winchendon 73

Winchester 97

Windsor 0

Winthrop 221

Source: MASSACHUSETTS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH

Data are current as of 12:00 pm on 5/13/2020;

For populations <50,000, <5 cases are reported as such or suppressed for

confidentiality purposes.