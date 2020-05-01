Three soldiers injured in Pak firing on LoC

Srinagar–Three Indian soldiers were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan at the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri on Saturday, the army said.

According to an army statement, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rampur sector of Uri on Saturday afternoon.

“Three soldiers have been injured in the CFV. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” the statement said.

This comes a day after a civilian was killed in Pakistani shelling in the Mankote sector of Poonch.

On Thursday, 16-year-old Gulfaraz was killed while 35-year-old Zaffer Iqbal sustained injuries in Pakistani shelling in Poonch.

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations by Pakistan at the LoC over the last few weeks.

Pakistan has been targeting defence positions and civilian areas at the LoC in the Kashmir valley and Jammu region.

Indian Army says it is giving a befitting response to Pakistani aggressions. (IANS)