Tamil film “Ponmagal Vandhal” is set to launch on OTT amid lockdown

New Delhi–Amid lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the Jyothika-starrer Tamil film “Ponmagal Vandhal” is set to launch on OTT, and the actress feels releasing a film in the digital space will boost regional cinema.

“Definitely, it will be a boost to regional cinema and content-oriented films. There’s a lot more we will get to see right now and we will get to know what is the flavour of every state. So, it is going to be a huge step and big change in the way we see films,” Jyothika told IANS.

“Ponmagal Vandhal” is a legal drama that will have its world premiere on May 29. It is written and directed by JJ Fredrick, and produced by Jyotika’s husband, Tamil superstar Suriya, along with Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian.

With the multiplexes remaining shut, the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video is going all out in a bid to revolutionise the way we might watch films in the future. The streaming portal have announced seven films straight-to-OTT release.

Can the OTT platform take over the theatre going experience? “As for producers and actors, the theatre is an emotion for us. We have grown up seeing films in theatres, of actors we have been fans of. Today, when we do a film, people clap, applaud and whistle. That’s not matchable at all,” she said.

Jyothika added: “But saying that, small films need a wider reach. We also need the film to be seen. I have done seven to eight films in the last four or five years, I do see a very small audience going to watch it. It’s overwhelming to see hitting 10 million views in two days, and the kind of response we are getting. It’s a big boon. OTT is a big boon for small films.”

Speaking at a video conference, the actress also spoke about the changing narratives of women in cinema.

“There has been huge change over the last five to seven years. There are a lot of women-centric films that are being made and doing good. In the South, 90 per cent women-centric films that have released have done well as compared to male centric films, where it is 50/50. So I think women-centric films always come with good content and we work thrice as much harder to get it right,” she said.

“I think the utmost amount of hard work is now having a platform all over India and moreover in the South. One thing which is not picking up is as woman are ageing, we still don’t have more of 35-plus heroines, who are ruling the roost. There are more films made with the younger ones,” she observed.

Jyothika added that it would be pathbreaking if more films are made with women above 40 years of age as protagonists. “I think that it would be pathbreaking to see all the women above 40, 45 and 50 — the way it is in Hollywood — if there are more films made on them,” she said. (IANS)