Sundarkand Pioneer Ritu Gaind, Who Once Rose From Deathbed, Passes Away at 68

BOSTON—Ritu Gaind of Lynnfield, MA, passed away Monday morning at a Boston Hospital. She was 68.

A self-advocate of her health, Ms. Gaind had transformed her own life: literally, from deathbed and five days in a comma to a perfectly healthy life about a decade ago. This time, she died from complications for a prior heart disease.

Ms. Gaind is survived by her husband Jagjit Gaind, two sons Rishi and Amit and their wife Maya and Kate, respectively, and a grandchild: Kaira.

Ms. Gaind had been on a salt-less diet for more than 10 years, and had brought down her sugar/HBA1C level from 11.5 to 6.5 and so much more.

Ms. Gaind is also known for organizing a monthly Sundarkand recitation at Chinmaya Mission in Andover, MA for over a decade.

Ms. Gaind was also working on a book on living with a taste. In an interview with INDIA New England News in 2016, she had said that she accomplished all this with sheer determination and will power, and with the help of her family.

“I always called Ritu Ji my neighbor as we lived close by in Lynnfield. I am in complete shock with this news and am feeling a deep sense of loss,” said Dr. Manju Sheth, a neighbor and a friend of Ms. Gaind. “She was one of the most caring persons that I knew. I am truly heartbroken today and my mind is flooded with beautiful memories of her.”

Dr. Sheth said that Ms. Gaind was a phenomenal human being and loved to cook and be surrounded by her friends.

Local singer and music teacher Kiran Nath said that Ms. Gaind will be missed.

“She was very close to my heart. She was very caring,” Ms. Nath said. “She wanted the best for everybody. She will be missed.”