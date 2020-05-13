Stay hydrated even while being indoors this summer

New Delhi– Fluid intake is achieved through the food we eat and the beverages we drink.

On average, we get about 1 litre water through the food we eat. This number varies from the food selection. For example: fruit and vegetables in the raw form have the highest percentage of water, carbohydrates like cooked whole grains and lentils have a fair amount and foods high in fat have a very low water content like nuts and seeds.

It is imperative to be well hydrated throughout the day considering the negative effects of dehydration.

Talking about how hydration aids the immune system, Nutritionist and Lifestyle Educator Karishma Chawla says: “Hydration has a major effect on energy levels. Good hydration is a key factor to help improve blood circulation and energy levels and maintain good health. Helps to strengthen our immune system defences and better resistance to stress and infections. Supports optimal brain function, good digestion and has anti-aging properties.”

Considering the current pandemic, Chawla suggests different ways to increase the liquid intake:

Start the day with lukewarm water with half lime + pinch cinnamon water.

Remember: consuming more than 500 ml water at one time in the morning does not go into the hydration status. Hence it is important to drink throughout the day.

Mid-morning, you can have a glass of coconut water.

Apple cider vinegar in lukewarm water before lunch helps to aid in immunity and keeps you hydrated.

Add buttermilk in lunch and dinner.

Sip on water infused with mint, basil or a citrus fruit throughout the day.

You can sip on ajwain or saunf water to aid digestion or help with bloating once a day

Have a cup of soup/ veg smoothie

Home-made herbal tea consisting of ginger, pepper and some tea leaves

Plain water is the best for of water intake, even if you aren’t thirsty and indoors all the time. (IANS)