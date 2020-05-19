Skin Care, Hair Restoration and Anti-Aging Tips From Dr. Pandya, Dr. Sandhu and Dr. Shivanjappa on Chai With Manju’s Covid Diaries

BOSTON—The lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic can be stressful for many, and yes—stress can affect your immune system and overall health. It’s impact on skin, aging and even hair loss can be severe.

During the Covid Dairies series, Chai With Manju spoke with three physicians who are at the top of their game about the trio of issues: skin care, hair restoration and anti-aging.

To view the full interview, please click here or on the video image below.

The three experts say that skin care and anti-aging secrets can make you look 10 years younger on and off camera during these days of virtual meetings. They also give some advice for men, including treatment for hair loss.

Interview also features the precautions being taken by Med Spa owners and hospitals to protect patients from COVID-19 during Phase-1 opening announced by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker on Monday.

Chai With Manju Spoke with the following physicians: Dr. Sonal Pandya, Dr. Rosy Sandhu and Dr. Shanthala Shivananjappa.

Dr. Pandya is a board-certified plastic surgeon who has been in practice at Lahey Clinic for almost 20 years. Her areas of interest include Surgical and NonSurgical Rejuvenation of the Face and Body.

She co-directs the Lahey Center for Cosmetic and Laser Surgery in Lexington, MA, a state-of-the-art laser center. Her surgical background and aesthetic training help provide individuals an unique combination treatments for each patient.

Dr. Sandhu is the founding director of Neem Medical Spa in Somerville, Lynnfield, and Winchester in Massachusetts. She is a board-certified internal medicine physician with ten years of hospital medicine experience. Dr. Sandhu is a member of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine and the American Society of Bariatric Physicians. She is certified in aesthetics and medical weight loss by the International Association for Physicians in Aesthetic Medicine.

Dr. Sandhu has a special interest in anti-aging and aesthetic medicine, and has had years of training in advanced cosmetic procedures and medical weight loss. Her three centers offer a vast array of anti-aging, rejuvenating, weight loss, and wellness services. Given her Eastern roots and interest in Ayurveda, an ancient Eastern holistic science, Dr. Sandhu brings Neem-based natural wellness treatments to her practice. She has incorporated medical philosophies in many of the skin care treatments offered at Neem Medical Spa.

Dr. Shivananjappa is a board-certified, Harvard-trained anesthesiologist, who is the owner and medical director of ShanthalaMD MedSpa and Laser Center located in Peabody, MA.

Her expertise in the art of injectables, minimal invasive body contouring, skin tightening, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatments has earned her a reputation as one of the leading cosmetic physicians in the Northshore Area of Boston and RealSelf Top Doctor.

Prior to opening her medical spa, Dr. Shanthala was formerly an assistant professor at Yale University and a staff member at Massachusetts General Hospital. Her extensive experience working with plastic surgical patients in the operating room paired with years of training in nonsurgical cosmetic procedures has positioned her to have a deep understanding of and unique perspective on anti-aging treatments.