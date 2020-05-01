Priyanka joins Greta Thunberg to save ‘vulnerable children’ from COVID-19

Mumbai– Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined hand with Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg to protect vulnerable children across the world from the coronavirus.

Priyanka Chopra took to social media to express her concern over the effect of Coronavirus on vulnerable children

She tweeted: “It’s heartbreaking to see the effect of Covid-19 on vulnerable children across the world. They now have to cope with food shortages, strained healthcare systems, violence & lost education. We need to protect them.. the onus is on us.”

“Join me in supporting this much needed campaign by @UNICEF and@GretaThunberg

Donate here: https://uni.cf/join-greta,” she tweeted.

Priyanka and her American pop singer husband Nick Jonas contributed to several charities to lend support to the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Priyanka took to Twitter to announce that the couple has donated to organisations like the PM-CARES Fund, Unicef, Feeding America and Goonj among many others.

She also pledged to donate $100,000 to women doing their bit in health crisis. (IANS)