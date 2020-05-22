Outstanding Women of 2020 Announced, Will be Honored at the 18th Annual Woman of the Year Awards Gala on Sept. 11

WALTHAM, MA—INDIA New England News, one of the largest online and video magazines serving the Indian-American community in the United States, today released the names of the 20 Outstanding Women of 2020, who will be honored at the 18th Annual Woman of the Year Awards gala on Sept. 11, 2020 at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

“Everyone in this year’s list of Outstanding 20 brings forth a positive force to whatever they do in their profession, business or community service. They also represent a broad spectrum of industries and social, charity and community work,” said Upendra Mishra, producer of the Woman of the Year Awards gala and publisher of INDIA News England News and its sister publications IndUS Business Journal and the Boston Real Estate Times. “We are excited to honor the 20 outstanding women who live their passion and make a huge difference in lives of people, business and communities they touch.”

Since 2002, INDIA New England News has been honoring 20 outstanding women every year from various fields.

This year’s Outstanding Women’s list represents a diverse group of women in the areas of science, business, education, healthcare, art and culture, and community and social services.

Lifetime Achievement Award, for 2020, as announced previously, will go to acclaimed Bharatanatyam dance teacher Sridevi Ajai Thirumalai, who is the Founder and Artistic Director of the Natyamani School of Dance. INDIA New England News will also honor Circle of Hope, co-founded by Nirmala Garimella and Farida Kathawalla. Based in Boston, the Circle of Hope brings women philanthropists together to work towards AIF programs impacting women and girls in India.

About 500 entrepreneurs, philanthropists, professionals, and community leaders attend the the Woman of the Year gala every year.

“It is a day that I look forward to entire year as we honor 20 extraordinary women for their impact in the world around them and around us. With COVID-19 pandemic slowly winding down and the business and economy gradually opening, let’s celebrate achievements of these 20 women,” said Dr. Manju Sheth, MD, director of Woman of the Year gala and host of the celebrity video series Chai With Manju. “I am grateful that the we can now start getting excited and bring back normalcy as we heal , get inspired and finally celebrate together this wonderful 18-year-old tradition of honoring special women. My congratulations to our 20 Recipients and looking forward to seeing everyone on Sept. 11.

This year’s gala is sponsored by the BMW of Sudbury, The Boston Group USA, The Mishra Group, INE MultiMedia and Marriott Burlington, among others. Supporting sponsors are Alankar Wedding Planners & Decorators and Boston Sound & Light Company.

Here is the list of Outstanding Women 2020 (in the alphabetical order by last name):

Gayatri Aryan

Director, Product Development at Dell Technologies

Chair, Baal Yuva Vibhag at Hindi Manch

Sunita Badola

Head, External Partnership & Patient-Centric Data Strategy

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

Priti Chatter

Partner

Neonet Capital LLC

Swati Elavia

President, Monsoon Kitchen

2019 Business Person of the Year for Massachusetts

Manisha Jain

Founder, Sew We Care

Volunteer CEO, Juju Productions

Yogita Miharia

Director, India Association of Greater Boston

Actress, SETU

Sandra Nagale

Director, Digital Health & Data Services

Boston Scientific

Pratima Penumarthy

Director, Arya Math Academy

Coordinator, Team Aid Inc.

Thara Pillai

Associate Director

Harvard Business School Rock Center for Entrepreneurship

Varshini Prakash

Managing Director

Sunrise Movement

Dr. Sailaja Reddy, MD

Founder & Owner

Roothealthmd

Shimna Sameer

Managing Director, National Operations & Northeast Division Executive

Bank of America

Dr. Vaishali Sanchorwala, MD

Professor of Medicine

Boston University School of Medicine

Rhitu Siddharth

Assistant to UN Representative to Libya

United Nations

Rachana Shah

Co-Founder, Evergreen Adult Daycare

Secretary, Gujarati Association of New England (Gurjar)

Dr. Bharati Sinha, MD

NeoNatalogist

Brigham & Women’s Hospital

Aditi Soni

President

United India Association of New England

Renu Tewarie

Principal

Shishu Bharati, Walpole, MA

Geeta Vallecha

Yoga Educator and Trainer

Founder, Yoga First With Geeta

Reetika Vijay, AIA LEED AP

Managing Principal

IA Interior Architects

Special Recognition:

Circle of Hope-AIF

Nirmala Garimella and Farida Kathawalla

Co-Founders