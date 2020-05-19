Kirti Kulhari urges all to ‘keep it simple’

Mumbai– Actress Kirti Kulhari has promoted the idea of simple eating, and said it is better for the system and for the world.

Kirti took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of her basic meal — chappatis, lentils, vegetables and curd.

“The simpler the better…For your system and the World.. I could have posted it as a story and people could have reacted and that’s it.. but I have put it here to talk about this idea of #keepitsimple … It’s something I have been striving to achieve for a while… And am surely getting better at it… It’s an attitude which is not limited to one area, situation or person…” Kirti wrote alongside the image.

She added that it is an attitude that starts reflecting in everything one does.

“And like everything else, it comes with practice and time… If u think about it, it should be the most easy to #keepitsimple but unfortunately it’s not, for most of us… And who is to blame We… We have complicated everything and we love complicating everything as if there’s actually a prize for ‘who’s can make it the most complicated’..”

She asked everyone to strengthen their faith in “keep it simple”.

“This lockdown , among other things has strengthened my faith in #keepitsimple … And given me enough time and opportunity to truly practice it.. from the meals I eat to the way I talk to what I do with my skin… There’s a conscious attempt to #keepitsimple …”

“Start with the simpler things and you will see how it grounds you in life and helps you see the SIMPLICITY of the so called complicated situations and people and relationships… There’s so much PEACE to be experienced when you learn to #keepitsimple … Much Love… Stay blessed all of you.”

Kirti was recently seen in the second season of “Four More Shots Please!”, which is reportedly the most-watched show from India so far this year on Amazon Prime Video.

The web series tells the tale of four unapologetically flawed women as they discover life while balancing friendship in Mumbai. (IANS)