Karnataka temples to open on June 1

Bengaluru–After more than two months, temples in Karnataka are set to open doors to devotees on June 1, according to an official, here on Wednesday.

“The Endowment Minister (Kotta Srinivasa Poojary) after consulting the Chief Minister made the announcement on Tuesday,” Rohini Sindhuri, Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department Commissioner, told IANS.

Sindhuri said online puja (rituals) would begin on Wednesday.

The department offers e-seva booking at seven temples, as listed on its official website. They are Sri Kolluru Mookambhika, Kukke Sri Subramanya, Nanjangud Sri Srikanteshwara, Sri Chamundeshwari Temple, Mysuru, Renuka Yellamma Devi Temple, Belagavi, Sri Kateel Durga Parameshwari and Sri Banashankari Temple, Bengaluru.

As many as 34,558 temples, including Karnataka State Choultries at Tirumala, Mantralaya in Srisailam, in the state are managed by the department.

However, Sindhuri didn’t elaborate on Covid precautionary measures put in place at the temples. (IANS)