Kailash Kher’s Online Concert to Raise Funds for Sewa’s COVID-19 Relief Work

Houston–Sewa International and the Association of Indian Physicians of Northern Ohio (AIPNO) have partnered to organize a live concert – to be streamed online — by well-known spiritual singer Kailash Kher on Saturday, May 16.

The concert will help raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts. This concert is dedicated to “Front line and Healthcare Workers” who are working day and night to keep the country safe against COVID-19.

The event is scheduled from 1 to 2 PM EST on May 16 and hosted as a Facebook Live event on the Sewa Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/sewainternationalusa/).

“We feel delighted that Kailash has agreed to appear in this concert to help Sewa raise funds for its nationwide COVID-19 relief work. We are really honored to present this concert in partnership with Association of Indian Physicians of Northern Ohio (AIPNO),” said Prof. Sree Sreenath, President of Sewa International.

“More than 2500 Sewa International volunteers from 43 chapters are working in 22 metro areas across the country to provide relief to the community beleaguered by the COVID-19 pandemic. To help the frontline workers, we have distributed 300,000 N95, KN95 and surgical masks so far. We are supported by 275 community organizations and we are running eight helplines to provide non-medical help. Sewa’s online COVID Plasma Registry has 75 registered donors and 30 recipients. We have performed four matches until now,” Prof. Sreenath said.

Kailash Kher, a playback singer from India is a winner of the “Padma Shri” award, one of the top civilian awards given by the Government of India, for his achievements in the field of music. He likes to call himself a mystical nomad and his music is influenced by Indian folk music. Kher says he was born Into the world of Nirgun Sangeet and his childhood was filled with music and compositions from Pandit Meher Singh Kher (his father) and teachers from India’s famed spiritual and music tradition such as Kabir Das, Guru Nanak, Ravi Das and Guru Goraknath.

Sewa International is a leading Hindu faith based, Indian American nonprofit organization, and has extensive experience in disaster rescue, relief, and rehabilitation operations having responded to 24 disasters in the US and abroad. In 2017, after Hurricane Harvey struck the Houston area, Sewa volunteers helped in the rescue of nearly 700 people, and have served thousands of affected families since then through their case management service. Sewa raised over $3 million for Hurricane Harvey recovery, Sewa continues to rebuild houses, and, greenhouses that serve as a means of livelihood. Sewa International has also rendered relief in the wake of hurricane Maria in 2018 and Hurricane Imelda in 2019. Sewa teams in the San Francisco Bay Area continue to build and donate tiny homes for those rendered homeless in California Camp Fire of November 2018.