Indian Americans of Lexington embraces the spirit of “Alone but still together”

LEXINGTON, MA–In the spirit of “Alone but still together”, the Indian Americans of Lexington (IAL), a civic organization representing the Indian Americans of Lexington, has embarked on a mission to give back to the community during the global pandemic.

IAL launched a fundraising campaign in mid-April of this year to support organizations that are serving vulnerable population in the Lexington Community.

Within a span of a month, the campaign raised $6,375 through the generous contributions of the members of our community. For its part, IAL is contributing $4,000 to the fund bringing the total to $10,375, said Anil Ahuja, a member of IAL.

After deducting the administration charges by Gofundme, a total of $10,172.70 will be donated in equal parts to Lexington Food Pantry and the Fund for Lexington, added Mr. Ahuja.

In addition to the fundraising effort, IAL is contributing $1,000 to Food Link, an organization that helps the Lexington community in many ways including contributing to distributing food to Lexington seniors, people living with mobility challenges, Douglas House, the Interfaith Pantry, LEX Eat Together.