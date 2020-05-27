India Relaxes OCI Guidelines Till 31st December 2020

WASHINGTON, DC–The government of India has relaxed OCI guidelines till 31st December 2020, according to a news release by the Indian Embassy in Washington.

The following OCI guidelines have been in force since 2005:

OCI card is required to be re-issued each time a new passport is acquired by the cardholder up to the age of 20 years.

OCI card is required to be re-issued once on acquiring a new passport after completing 50 years of age.

The Government of India has decided to grant further extension in time till 31st December 2020 to get the OCI cards re-issued in accordance with above guidelines.

As and when the current prohibition on international air travel is lifted by the Government of India and the status of OCI card as a lifelong visa for travel to/from India is restored, such OCI cardholders may be allowed to travel on the strength of existing OCI cards bearing old passport number. However, this will be subject to the condition that the OCI cardholder will have to travel along with old and new passports and the OCI card having an old passport number.