INDIA New England News to Host its 8th Annual Health & Wellness Expo on July 12, to Focus on Viruses and Communicable Diseases and Their Prevention

BURLINGTON, MA –INDIA New England News announced that it will host its 8th Annual Health, Fitness & Wellness Expo on July 12 at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA, and will focus on viruses, communicable diseases and their prevention.

The day-long event, which is free to all attendees, is sponsored by KnowYourMeds, Inc., an innovative digital health assistant designed to make medical information and adherence accessible to anyone in the world, and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, which has been ranked among America’s highest-rated private health plans. The Expo is organized by INDIA New England News and the Mishra Group in collaboration with INE MultiMedia, a non-profit organization.

“Given the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on number of people attending events and meeting, the format of the health expo will be different this year,” said Upendra Mishra, publisher of INDIA New England News and producer of the Health Expo. “We will limit the number of people attending the expo this year on first-come-first basis. As every year, we will have top physicians, healthcare providers and holistic health experts as our speakers.”

To register for free for the day-long health expo, please click here.

Mr. Mishra said that the Health Expo will include traditional topics such as diabetes, heart diseases and other related issues as well as nutrition, yoga and mediation, but the conference this year will have a special emphasis on viruses, such coronavirus, and communicable diseases and their prevention.

“The coronavirus may disappear or may stay forever or new viruses might be born, but we need to learn about them and know how we can stay fit and take care of ourselves and our loved ones,” Mr. Mishra said. “Our speakers will cover such diseases from various aspects.”

The event is free; but space is limited and available on first-come-first-serve basis. So please pre-register for the expo at your earliest convenience.

The Expo will be held from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM with engaging workshops and health education lectures.