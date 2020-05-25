Historical Jama Masjid remains closed on Eid

New Delhi–The Jama Masjid on Monday wore a deserted look on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr as the gates of the historical mosque remained closed amid the nationwide lockdown to cut the transmission of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Every year visuals of thousands offering namaaz at Delhi’s iconic Jama Masjid showcases Eid. But this year the vast expanse of the mosque on Monday remain empty as religious gathering is not allowed amid the lockdown.

Earlier on Sunday, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Ahmad Bukhari asked people to offer prayers at their homes. “I appeal to all the faithful to maintain social distancing and stay indoors during the Eid festivities,” Bukhari had said. He also urged them to extend a helping hand to the poor, the destitute and the needy in this hour of crisis, as hundreds and thousands were staring at an uncertain future.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which is one of the biggest Muslim festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan. It’s normally celebrated with exchange of greetings, hugs, feasting and bonding. (IANS)