Hindi Manch Hosts “Ek Nagar – Ek Singer”

By Poppy Charnalia BOSTON–Hindi Manch, a Boston-based non-profit organization that promotes Hindi language through various activities and events, earlier this month presented a unique event called “Ek Nagar – Ek Singer” that featured 10 amazing singers from 10 different US cities through a live virtual event. The event reached out to 28,000 people with Facebook live. Here are all the participants who performed with great enthusiasm and a brief overview of their musical journey:

Dhruvit Shah (West Warwick, RI) – Medley of Aaj Jaane ki Zid Na Karo and Abhi Mujh Mein. Dhruvit is a professional (classically trained) music composer and a producer. He is currently working on his debut Bollywood movie “Keera” to be released soon. He has worked with singers like Jawed Ali and Shaan. Jatinder Sharma (Las Vegas, NV) – Tumko Dekha To Yeh Khayaal Aayaa Jatinder has been doing ‘Tribute to Jagjit Singh’ solo concerts since 2016 as a ghazal artist. He has released his solo debut Ghazal Album ‘NAZRANA’ with 7 brand new ghazals and 1 Nazm composed by one of the finest ghazal singer and disciple of Jagjit Singh ji, Mr. Tauseef Akhtar. Shubha Chaki (San Jose, CA) – Chunar on karaoke Shubha was initiated into Hindustani Classical music at the age of 4 by her aunt in Kolkata, India. Shubha is a recipient of junior and senior National Talent Search (NTS) Scholarship awarded by the Govt. of India for Hindustani Classical vocal and was a regular artist at All India Radio, Pune. She is recipient of numerous state level and national level awards in classical and semi-classical music in India. Amit Deahpande (Troy, MI) – Aur Is Dil Mein Amit has been undergoing Hindustani classical training for over 13 years. Amit has won several singing talent contests in the US and now judges them. Swati Kanitkar (Ashburn, VA) – Suno Sajna Papihe Ne Music is in Swati’s genes; her father, the late Mr. Subhash Patwardhan, was a student of the famous classical singer Pandit Bhimsen Joshi. In 2008 she was one of 16 finalist that were chosen for auditioning from all over the U.S. and Canada for ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ fame music director A.R.Rahman. Akshay Anaokar ( Secaucus , NJ) – Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon Akshay , also a Tabla player, learnt hindustani classical Music and is the winner at Spandana Super Singer competition held in San Fransisco in year 2010. He performed with Sonu Nigam, Shri.Suresh Wadkar, Dr. Saleel Kulkarni and Shri.Shridhar Asmita Chavan ( Portland, OR) – Tujhse Naraaz Nahin Zindagi Asmita, blessed with an Operatic voice has performed alongside Shankar Mahadevan with his SEL band US tour 2013 and again in 2017. She was one of the early participants in Indian Idol Season 2! Nipa Shah ( Chicago , IL) – Aapkee Nazron Ne Samjha Nipa has been performing across USA with her group and has performed for over 200 shows in last 5 years under NipaShahLive.com. Besides Bollywood, she performs Garba-Dandiya, Ghazal, Sufi and Bhajans. . Malika Ghei (Houston, TX) – Jiya Re Malika is a talented singer who was given the opportunity to open for Neha Kakkar and Atif Aslam. She also worked as a Radio Jockey for several South Asian Radio Stations in Houston and has been entertaining audiences for over a decade. Vibhuti Kavishwar ( Seattle, WA) – Mere Dholna Karaoke Vibhuti started learning music from early age of 5 from her father shri L.D Chausalkar. She is a winner of BMM Saregama North America in the year 2015 and also a winner of “iamnextsuperstar” judged by Sonu Nigamji and Suresh wadkarji on Starplus channel in the year 2011.