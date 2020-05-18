Here’s how Sushmita Sen defeated Addison’s disease

Mumbai– Actress Sushmita Sen revealed that she was diagnosed with Addison’s in 2014, and it was ‘meditating with Nunchaku’ that helped her overcome the disease.

For the uninitiated, Addison’s is a disorder in which the adrenal glands don’t produce enough hormones.

Sharing her battle with Addison’s, Sushmita took to her YouTube channel and wrote: ” After I was diagnosed with an Auto immune condition called Addison’s disease in September 2014, it left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me…A fatigued body filled with immense frustration & aggression. The dark circles under my eyes can’t even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years.

“To have steroids substitute cortisol and to live with its innumerable side effects took its toll. There is nothing more tiring than to live with a chronic illness. Enough was enough, I had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit.”

Explaining how meditation with Nunchaku helped her, the “Main Hoon Na” actress added: “Meditated with #Nunchaku …Aggression out, fight back in and pain turned into an art form. I healed in time, my adrenal glands woke up, no more steroids, no withdrawals and no auto immune condition as of 2019.”

She also shared about the lessons she learnt from the hard phase.

“No one knows your body better than you, listen to it. There is a warrior in all of us, never give up. Thank you to my Teacher Nupur Shikhare for being my rock through this journey.I love you guys,” Sushmita said.

Along with it, Sushmita posted a video that shows her performing various steps with Nunchaku, which is a martial arts weapon, traditionally used in Okinawan style. (IANS)