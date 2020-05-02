Hema Malini thanks fans on 40th wedding anniversary with Dharmendra

Mumbai–Veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra have been married for four decades, and the actress took to social media to thank fans who wished them on their wedding anniversary on Saturday.

Tweeting a photo of the couple, she wrote: “Dharam ji & I thank all those who have wished us on our wedding anniversary today. It is your blessings & good wishes that have always been with us all through these years.”

Dharmendra and Hema co-starred in a string of big films in their heydays, including “Sholay”, “Seeta Aur Geeta” , “Dream Girl”, “The Burning Train”, “Raja Jani”, “Baghavat”, “Azaad”, “Ali Baba Aur 40 Chor”, “Naseeb”, “Jugnu” “Charas”, “Sharafat”, “Aas Paas”, “Naya Zamana” and “Krodhi”.

ogether, they have daughters — Esha and Ahana Deol.

“Happy wedding anniversary my darling parents! My mamma & papa I love u both soooooooo much & pray to god to bless you both with infinite years of togetherness, love, happiness & the best of health! @dreamgirlhema @aapkadharam. Love you ,

Esha, Bharat, Radhya & Miu,” Esha tweeted with a sweet photo of her parents.