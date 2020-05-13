Elli AvrRam’s new post dedicated to her ‘love for paani puri’

Mumbai– Actress Elli AvrRam’s new post on social media is dedicated to her love she has for gorging on “paani puris”.

Elli took to Instagram, where she shared a hilarious TikTok video of herself. In the clip, she is seen playing a double role.

She first plays a doctor and is heard mouthing this dialogue in Hindi: “Your reports are fine but your ‘paani’ (water) intake is low.”

Elli then plays a role of boy and says: “Yes, because I’ve not had ‘paani puris’ for many days.”

She then gorges on some tasty “paani puris” in the video.

Elli captioned the clip: “For the love of paani puri”.

Amid lockdown, the Swedish-Greek origin actress is cooking. She took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared recipes of the dishes she made.

She even captioned one photograph of her dish as: “I had to kiss my hands for this one.”

Recently, Elli posted a belly dancing video, which went viral on social media. (IANS)