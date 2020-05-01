Bumrah only Indian in Aakash Chopra’s World T20 XI

New Delhi– Jasprit Bumrah is the only Indian that made it to commentator and former India opener Aakash Chopra’s World T20 XI. Aakash had compiled the team with the condition that he can choose only one player from each country.

“Recently I spotted something interesting that the ICC did. They asked fans to pick the best T20I XI in the world — with a condition of course! You can pick ONLY 1 PLAYER from each country. Really challenging exercise actually. So I thought I’d share my team with you all. Have a go as well, and share your team in the comments below. Remember the CONDITION very carefully guys!” he wrote on Facebook.

For Chopra’s World XI team, Australia’s David Warner and England’s Jos Buttler open the batting. Buttler is also the wicketkeeper of the team. At one down comes New Zealand’s Colin Munro after which comes Pakistan’s Babar Azam at no.4.

South African great AB de Villiers comes in at no.5 while Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan follows him. West Indies powerhouse Andre Russell slots into the no.7 spot while Rashid Khan with his penchant for big hits comes in at no.8. Nepal spin sensation Sandeep Lammichhane, Bumrah and Sri Lankan T20 legend Lasith Malinga makes up the bowling department. Malinga is also captain of the team.

Neither Virat Kohli nor Rohit Sharma made it and Aakash spoke about the notable ommissions.

“People must be thinking if I haven’t picked Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the top four then where will I place them, unfortunately I can’t find a place for them as I have to pick only one Indian,” he said. (IANS)