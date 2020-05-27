Bollywood Roundup: Varun Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Neha Dhupia, and more…

Varun Sharma shares how he passes time

Mumbai– Actor Varun Sharma has found a funny way to kill time amid lockdown.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself with several effects.

Proud of his creation, Varun captioned it: “‘Black and white photography erases time from the equation’ Bored at Home… Select that Picture..Edit it..Fill it with effects..Put some cool sound effect..

“Feel Cool that you’ve done a good job! Cut/Copy/Paste a Caption from google and Tadaaaa Post it! Ho gaye 20-25 Min pass! #thatjusthappened.”

Varun had recently shared a picture of himself and captioned it: “Life isn’t perfect but your outfit can be.”

On the work front, Varun will soon be seen in “Roohi Afza” starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

Kangana Ranaut’s lavish 48-crore workplace

Mumbai– Kangana Ranaut has set up a sprawling new workspace in the posh Pali Hill locality of Mumbai, for her production house, Manikarnika Films.

At a rumoured cost of Rs 48 crore, Bungalow No. 5 at Pali Hill has been revamped altogether to set up a new workplace for the actress. Kangana has collaborated with designer Shabnam Gupta to set up the studio of her dreams.

Sources revealed the entire environment of the workspace is plastic free. The facility also has an open café. Kangana’s personal office will be on the top floor.

The conference room has textured walls, solid wood table, floor lamp and custom-made chairs. In fact, most of the furniture is customised and handmade.

There is a separate space for meditation, too.

Overall, the decor is a blend European modern architecture and old-world ethnicity.

Neha Dhupia’s daughter crashes live audition

Mumbai– Actress Neha Dhupia was interrupted by daughter Mehr during a live audition for her reality show. As she was unable to attend to the child, Neha became emotional, and exclaimed “I am such a bag of emotions right now”.

The actress was in middle of an audition for popular adventure reality show “MTV Roadies Revolution” when Mehr came seeking for her mother, clinging to her and asking Neha to play with her.

“#BUSTED !!! … #workfromhome gets real!!! Especially when your daughter walks into a live audition and decides to pull your earrings and wants her mama back to play!!! Once a reality show always a reality show … #gangneha #worklifemeetsmomlife,” Neha wrote on her Instagram Stories.

She also posted a video capturing the moment.

In the clip, Neha and her co-judge Nikhil Chinapa are seen auditioning a contestant who sings a song to impress them.

While Nikhil is seen enjoying snacks during the auditions, Neha gets interrupted by her daughter. As the actor tried to send her away while hiding her from the camera, Mehr went on to pull her earring. Neha’s husband and actor Angad Bedi had to come to take Mehr away, following which she is heard crying for her mother.

Neha gets emotional and says: “Mama’s coming, Mama’s coming” to console her.

“It’s like she needs me. I am such a bag of emotions right now,” she said in the video while wiping her tears.

Nikhil enjoyed the interruption as he said: “There’s so much happening in this audition right now – there is music, there is drama, there is action.”

Hina Khan’s workout tip: ‘Wearing stylish’ matters when you sweat it out

Mumbai– If workout is important, then “wearing stylish” gymwear is equally necessary for actress Hina Khan.

On Wednesday, Hina took to Instagram and spoke about how she makes sure to wear stylish outfits while exercising.

She wrote: “Life is too short. Make every outfit count..Like I always say #WorkOutInStyle I don’t put hard work just in the workouts, I make sure I wear stylish outfits too.. This makes me feel so happy while working out.. My efforts make me feel so good, complete, happy ,very happy from the Inside.. what makes you happy.”

Apart from her workout pictures and videos, Hina has been treating her fans with sneak peek into her other activities, including cooking .

Madhuri Dixit’s dance with a candle to spread positivity

Mumbai– Actress Madhuri Dixit has started a new campaign called #CandleOfHope to spread positivity and hope amid the dark phase.

In a new TikTok video, she presents a dance with a candle.

#CandleOfHope and #WholesomeMemes are trending hashtags on the platform wherein celebrities and creators are creating videos to spread hope, positivity and feel good content.

Meanwhile, Madhuri has forayed into the world of singing with her debut single, “Candle”.

Speaking about the song, the actress said: ” ‘Candle’ showcases a glimpse of my journey so far, which has been full of surprises, struggles, celebrations and soul-searching. But the one thing that ties this journey together is love and hope that everything happens for all the right reasons.”

She hopes that “Candle” motivates her fans to “stay strong and burn brightly no matter what obstacles they face”.

Ayushmann on Taapsee: Our sense of humour, script are similar

Mumbai– Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Taapsee Pannu have more than their professional calling in common.

Ayushmann recently opened up about becoming friends with Taapsee. He said: “We saw the North Indian connection in each other. Our sense of humour and script sense are also very similar. And we both love Anubhav Sinha (director). I am sure he will be the one to bring both of us together on screen.”

While Sinha directed Taapsee in “Mulk” and “Thappad”, Ayushmann starred in the director’s “Article 15” last year.

The two actors were recently seen together in a celebrity talk show.

Commenting on being seen with Ayushmann, Taapsee said: “Apart from one commercial that we did together and award shows, we have never shared the screen before ZEE5’s ‘Yaar Ka Punchnama’ show. We became friends because we bumped into each other at a lot of places and even though Ayushmann might not remember, I met him for the first time after his movie ‘Vicky Donor’ released, in front of a Barista.”

“Vicky Donor” was Ayushmann’s debut film that had released back in 2012. Since then he has given a string of hit films including “Andhadhun” and “Badhaai Ho”.

Taapsee has also grown as an actor and proved her skills in movies like “Pink” and “Saand Ki Aankh”. (IANS)