Bollywood Roundup: Sushmita Sen, Radhika Madan, Ekta Kapoor, and more…

Sushmita to beau Roman Shawl: I love you my tough guy

Mumbai– Actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has shared a video of herself along with her beau Roman Shawl, whom she lovingly calls “tough guy”.

Sushmita took to Instagram, where she shared a video of the two performing couple’s yoga. She shared that the key to a stable relationship needs a balanced centre.

“I love you my tough guy @rohmanshawl ‘A stable relationship needs a balanced center, flexible mind, mutual strength & deep trust’ How symbolic this posture!!! #sharing #us #togetherness. I love you guys!! #fly,” she wrote.

Earlier last week, Sushmita completed 26 years of her Miss Universe win. She became the first Indian to be crowned Miss Universe at a glittering ceremony in the Philippines.

Currently, Sushmita stays with her boyfriend and her adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah.

Radhika Madan makes TikTok debut

New Delhi– Radhika Madan has made her debut on TikTok. The actress took to Instagram to share her first-ever TikTok video.

In the video she shared on Thursday, Radhika can be seen wiping the floor.

“Atmanirbhar! #TikTokdebut,” captioned the actress.

Commenting on her post, Radhika’s “Pataakha” co-star Sanya Malhotra wrote: “Wahhh I am so proud of you!”

Radhika seems to be in a happy mood because she has just flown home to Delhi. Radhika flew from Mumbai on Tuesday once domestic flight operations partially resumed service after a two-month lockdown.

Ekta Kapoor reveals her ‘fave complex character’

Mumbai– Producer Ekta Kapoor has given many memorable on-screen characters. She has now revealed her favourite complex character.

After successful first two seasons, the romantic drama series “Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain” is going to be back with the third season.

Ekta took to her social media to post the introductory video of Amaira (played by actress Aditi Vasudev) from her digital show.

She captioned her post: “Amaira – My fav complex character! Thrill issues kicks on d surface ‘ v f#*cked up’…but as d layers open d obsession unfolds she is d stark reality of someone with mental health issues …she garbs her vulnerability with nonchalance!”

“I’m thankful to so many female writers (with d fear sounding gender-biased) who r etching these wonderful greys in women ! U alllllll r faaaaab!”

The series will show how Rohit and Amaira’s chemistry unfolds and how it fits into the proportion with other characters, especially Ananya and Poonam.

The third season of this franchise will stream from June 6 on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

Malaika Arora shares her ‘every morning ritual’

Mumbai– Actress Malaika Arora has shared her daily morning ritual, which is all about soaking in the sun.

The actress took to Instagram to share her morning ritual with her followers through a video.

“My every morning ritual. Stand in the sun and get my share of vitamin D, which I think is so essential. Don’t forget, just get that morning sun,” she said in the video.

She posted the video along with hashtags — #vitamindtherapy and #stayhomestaysafe.

In the clip, Malaika is seen flaunting healthy glowing skin with her hair tied in a bun. She is wearing a navy-blue, round neck T-shirt and is standing in her balcony against the backdrop of a sunny sky.

Amid the lockdown, Malaika has been sharing updates with her followers on social media — from working out virtually to spending time with her son Arhaan Khan to cooking.

Earlier, Malaika shared a quirky lockdown discussion with her pet dog casper.

On Instagram, she shared a photograph of herself with casper, with the note: “What you lookin at Casper? I don’t know when this lockdown is gonna end.”

Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘groceries adventure’ with bhaiya’ Siddhanth

Mumbai– Amid the lockdown, actress Shraddha Kapoor stepped out to buy essential groceries with her brother Siddhanth, and described it as an adventurous experience.

Shraddha took to Instagram to share a picture with her brother at a supermarket where the siblings shop for the family. They wear masks and gloves.

“Groceries adventure with my bhaiya @siddhanthkapoor,” Shraddha wrote along with the picture.

Siddhanth also posted the same image, writing: “It’s a lotttttaaaaa fun when you go grocery shopping with your sibling … stay safe all and … when you are with someone at a close distance , make sure you are wearing a (emoji with a mask) .. for your safety and others around. #stayhome #staysafeall #immunityiskey #helparoundasmuch.”

Meanwhile, Shraddha has been urging her fans to not abandon pets and take good care of them amid the lockdown. Recently, she shared a poem on her social media from the perspective of a caged animal, talking about freedom and life outside of zoos.

Katrina Kaif is all smiles in new selfie

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has shared a stunning new selfie on Instagram, dressed in a white T-shirt and blue dungarees. In the image, she flashes her billion-dollar smile.

Katrina captioned the image with a smiling cat emoji.

Amid lockdown, Katrina has been trying a hand at cooking, and also housecleaning. In a clip she shared in April, she chops away at what could either be cheese or cabbage. Later, when she is asked what is it that she is cooking, she admits not being too sure.

Katrina had also posted a video where she is seen cooking something along with sister Isabelle.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in “Sooryavanshi” starring Akshay Kumar. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty.(IANS)