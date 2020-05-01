Bollywood Roundup: Sonam K. Ahuja, Karishma Tanna, Hrithik Roshan, and more…

Sonam misses her ‘brat’ sublings Rhea and Harshvardhan

Mumbai– As there are restrictions to move around because of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, actress Sonam K. Ahuja says she is missing her siblings — Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a monochrome photograph, which seems to be from her wedding celebrations.

“See you soon brats.. miss you more than you guys can imagine,” she wrote.

Sonam tied the knot with her long-time beau Anand Ahuja in 2018. The grand wedding celebrations were attended by celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar.

She was last seen on screen in “The Zoya Factor” (2019), an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel of the same name, which follows the story of a girl, Zoya Solanki, who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Karishma Tanna turns baker amid lockdown

Mumbai– Actress Karishma Tanna has donned the baker’s hat amid lockdown.

Karishma took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a photograph of an orange cake.

She wrote: “Orange cake made by me.”

On Thursday, Karishma, who is known for her roles in TV shows like “Naagin”, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, “Naagarjuna: Ek Yodha” and “Qayamat Ki Raat”, took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a photograph of a guitar and described it as her “new interest”.

Recently, she also stunned her fans and followers by doing a complicated yoga pose.

On the work front, she is currently part of the action reality show “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10” (KKK 10), which has been shot in Bulgaria.

The show also features actors Ada Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Tejashwi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar and Rani Chatterjee, along with comedian Balraj Syal, RJ Malishka and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

Hrithik Roshan to Rishi Kapoor: ‘Thank you for being my childhood’

Mumbai– Hrithik Roshan on Friday took to Instagram to express how much he is missing Chintu uncle — as he called the late actor Rishi Kapoor.

“Even your love had so much energy that I had to stand at attention every time you called. I don’t think I have ever in my life been able to continue sitting down when you spoke to me. Everytime dad called and said ‘chintu uncle just saw your movie and he is calling you’, I used to get up, heart palpitating and start walking around in the room , preparing myself for the deluge of love and reprimand mixed so genuinely together in your own inimitable way that it was difficult for an observer to distinguish which was which,” the actor wrote.

Mentioning how Rishi Kapoor acted as a mentor in his life, Hrithik further wrote: “You gave me strength at my weakest moments. It felt so god damn amazing to think that Rishi Kapoor liked my work. That It made me believe in myself. Thank you for every time you picked up the phone and took the effort , thank you for repeatedly pointing out my mistakes , thank you for that consistent support and encouragement chintu uncle, there will never be any actor or human like you. Thank you for being my childhood , for literally shouting out loud into my ear drums about the importance of hard work. And for being so blatantly and ridiculously honest that it made me believe every single word you ever said . I and the world and everyone you touched and inspired is going to miss you. So so much.”

Rishi Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan have appeared together in the 2012 movie “Agneepath” directed by Karan Malhotra.

Anushka considers her father to be her greatest teacher

Mumbai– Actress Anushka Sharma, who turned 32 on Friday, shared characteristics about herself. She said that perseverance comes naturally to her and that life has led her to where she is today.

“Perseverance comes naturally to me. It’s not something that you have to be hard on yourself for, it leads you. Honestly, life leads you! I can vouch for it! Life has lead me to where I am. Sometimes, you just put your head down and follow the road life takes you on,” Anushka said.

Anushka considers her father Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma to be her greatest teacher.

“I went to Army Public School in Bangalore and I have had some really good teachers there and I was very close to them, and they have had a very lasting impression in my mind and my principal also. But my dad taught me some invaluable lessons,” she said.

“He would drop me to school and he would have these conversations with me because the journey was a little bit long. He would just tell me one thing and it has had such a lasting impression in my mind and in my personality and the way I deal with challenges in life. It’s really been extremely special.”

She added that the thing her father told her was “no matter what situation you are in, no matter how bad the situation is, always do the right thing and pray to god that you know what is the right thing to do is at that moment.”

“I think that’s something that stuck with me cause I was so young and I really look up to my father. He is a very wise man and he has had a huge impression on my life. So, when he said that to me it really stuck with me.”

Anushka says this advice helped her when she started out as a model at a very young age.

Alaya F: Yoga is my new favourite thing

Mumbai– Actress Alaya F is making most of the lockdown period. She has found a new favourite activity in yoga.

Sharing a video where she pratices yoga, she tweeted: “I’ve never done yoga in my life but it’s become my new favourite thing to find cool yoga videos and get super excited when I’m able to do what they’re doing. watch it till the end!!

Song: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan by Jasleen Royal and Prateek Kuhad.”

Earlier, too, she had taken to social media to post a clip where she is seen striking an inversion yoga pose.

Meanwhile, the young actress is ensuring she stays creatively active through the ongoing lockdown phase.

She has been reading, watching movies, undertaking online classes, cooking, and trying new ways to stay fit. All of which is helping her stay in touch with the artiste in her and allowing her to grow. (IANS)