Bollywood Roundup: Shraddha Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and more…

Shraddha Kapoor lauds Rajasthan villagers for helping animals

Mumbai– Actress Shraddha Kapoor is an advocate for the safety and protection of animals. She is impressed by the efforts of some villagers in Rajasthan who have been doing their bit to help animals.

The actress shared an article on social media where villagers in Rajasthan have dug reservoirs for thirsty animals.

She lauded the efforts of the villagers: “The empathy shown by the people from Rajasthan’s Pali village is heartwarming. Thank you for your selfless efforts.”

Recently, Shraddha shared a poem on social media from the perspective of a caged animal, talking about freedom and life outside zoos.

“A lot of us are feeling anxious and ‘caged’ during this lockdown. Imagine being taken away from your family, your home and being locked up for your entire life?” she had begun her post.

“Animals have feelings just like us. They get depressed when separated from their natural habitats and loved ones. Why should we believe that we have the right to take away their freedom?” she posted.

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Des mere’ song gets special edition

Mumbai– “Des mere des”, sung by Sukhwinder Singh and AR Rahman for the 2002 Ajay Devgn-starrer “The Legend Of Bhagat Singh”, has got a special edition. The aim of the song is to lift spirits of people and instil a sense of pride for “corona warriors”.

The new video gives a glimpse of the best of India, reminding people that the country has always overcome difficulties.

“It is in these tough times where we need to remind ourselves of who we are and where we belong. We are the citizens of this great country who are not only fighting the pandemic but also helping other countries. Time and again Indians have proved that we can fight anything,” said Ajay, who had played freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in the 2002 film.

Kumar Taurani of Tips Music believes the song will “awaken the patriot in you and lift your spirit of nationalism”.

Akshay Kumar has virtual meeting with upcoming film’s crew at 5:46 am

Mumbai– An early riser, Akshay Kumar attended a virtual meeting with the team of his upcoming spy drama “Bell Bottom” at 5:46 a.m.

The video meeting was attended by director Ranjit M. Tewari, writer Aseem Arora, and producers Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Nikkhil Advani.

Sharing a screenshot of the video chat, Nikkhil wrote: “Nothing changes during #Lockdown for @akshaykumar Final narration of #BellBottom starts on the dot 5:46am. Great stuff.”

Jackky too shared the screenshot on Twitter.

He tweeted: “My definition of a perfect morning. It was great to organise this 6 am #BellBottom narration with @akshaykumar Sir. What a fab script @ranjit_tiwari @aseem_arora. We are all set – haina @nikkhiladvani. Dad @vashubhagnani we have never had such an early morning together.”

Recently, Akshay, in a special gesture, ventured out despite lockdown to shoot an awareness campaign for the Indian government. He collaborated with filmmaker R. Balki for the project, and the shoot was done maintaining all social distancing norms.

Krishna Shroff watches mom Ayesha on screen for first time

Mumbai– Actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff was ecstatic to see their mother Ayesha on screen from the first time.

Krishna took to Instagram Stories and shared a scene featuring mom Ayesha. As an actress, Ayesha had worked in just one film — Umesh Mehra’s 1984 release “Teri Baahon Mein”, which was a Bollywood remake of the 1980 Hollywood hit “The Blue Lagoon”. Ayesha had reprised the role essayed by Brooke Shields in the original. The film also starred Mohnish Bahl.

“Watching my mother on the screen for the first tome. Yup, it’s in the blood,” she wrote.

Recently, Krishna shared a photograph in white off-shoulder top and in full make-up, clicking a mirror selfie.

“What day is it?” she captioned the image, wittily suggesting the lockdown had disoriented her sense of time.

Taapsee’s new post defines ‘life on a set before COVID attack’

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu shared a still on Instagram from her film “Game Over” and described the post with the words, “life on set before COVID-19 attack”.

In the post, the actress is seen lying on the floor with a cast around her leg.

“When the final leg of the climax of #GameOver was coming to an end. With weeks of strapping that cast around my leg, weeks of rolling the wheel chair, weeks of night shoots (which I detest ) and finally an output worth celebrating and remembering. P.S- this post could also be like ‘life on a set before covid attack’,” she captioned the image.

Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, the film sees Taapsee as a wheelchair-bound gamer combating a mysterious identity.

Taapsee will next be seen in “Haseen Dillruba”, “Rashmi Rocket” and “Shabaash Mithu”.

Sara Ali Khan shares glimpse of her India travels

Mumbai– Amidst lockdown, actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a glimpse of her travels across India.

In the video, Sara is seen covering key destinations in Rajasthan, Telangana and Gujarat.

Learning about the diversities, beliefs and cultures amongst various things, Sara has given a sneak peek of her journey.

Sharing the first episode of this lockdown edition with a ‘namaste’, she captioned the video: “Episode 1: Bharat ‘State’ of Mind.”

On the work front, Sara will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film “Coolie No. 1”.

The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Urvashi Rautela: ‘Bad taste in guys is my talent’

Mumbai– Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela feels she has “bad taste” in guys.

Urvashi took to Instagram to share a short video, where she takes a dig at her taste in men.

“Bad taste in guys is my talent,” she wrote while posting the video along with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, the actress is looking forward to the release of her film “Virgin Bhanupriya” on an OTT platform. She has assured fans that the experience of watching the movie on a digital platform will be no less than watching it in theatres.

“The experience of watching ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ on digital platform will be no less than watching the film in theatres. It’s exciting that at least the film is ready and a lot of people will see it. What better than digital platform or an OTT platform, which is going to go across 200 territories worldwide? It’s like a world premiere to me. More people will watch it,” Urvashi told IANS in an interview.

“Virgin Bhanupriya” also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla. (IANS)