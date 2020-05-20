Bollywood Roundup: Sandeepa Dhar, Farah Khan, Akshay Kumar, and more…

Here’s why Sandeepa Dhar is not lazy

Mumbai– Actress Sandeepa Dhar finds “lazy” an ugly word, as she believes in “selective participation”.

Sandeepa took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself flaunting a trim waist in a blush pink crop top and denim baggy pants.

“Lazy is such an ugly word. I prefer selective participation. #quarantinelife#denimathome,” she captioned the picture.

The actress is an avid social media user and keeps her fans entertained with her dancing and funny TikTok videos.

Sandeepa made her Bollywood debut in the 2010 film “Isi Life Mein” opposite Akshay Oberoi. She was later seen in “Gollu Aur Pappu”.

Farah Khan, chef Vikas Khanna organise sanitary pads for female migrants

Mumbai– Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and chef Vikas Khanna have collaborated to donate 72,000 sanitary pads to women migrant workers.

Farah, who is observing self-isolation in Mumbai, and Vikas, currently residing in New York, had been discussing the plight of women migrant workers over the phone before taking the decision.

Talking about the initiative, Farah said: “In times of uncertainty and distress, it is such a relief to know that there are people who are willing to put the needs of others ahead of their own. I’m very proud of Vikas, who is managing the charitable work from New York.”

Social distancing guidelines issued by the government are being followed while handing out the sanitary pads to the women.

Akshay Kumar’s lockdown advice: ‘Sit it out’

Mumbai– Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, actor Akshay Kumar’s advice to deal with the crisis is brief and simple: “Sit it out”.

The actor took to Instagram to share his tip while sharing a throwback picture where he sits on a chair.

Referring to the current scenario, the actor wrote: “Sometimes it’s best to sit it out #ThisTooShallPass.”

The actor also made the picture his Instagram profile picture.

In the photograph, Akshay is seen seated at a chair in a pair of trousers, pink T-shirt and blue shoes. He is also wearing a cool pair of glasses.

Meanwhile, the actor has extended his help in many forms to aid the fight against the pandemic. He has donated Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative PM CARES Fund to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic, donated Rs 2 crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation, and gave Rs 3 crore to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the manufacture of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks, and rapid testing kits, in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taapsee Pannu reveals her ‘annoying’ tattoo

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu loves tattoos, but the temporary tattoo she had to wear in the film “Game Over” annoyed her a lot.

“First day on the set of #GameOver and this tattoo became the annoying take away for me and for everyone who saw the film. I love tattoos personally so I get really excited about getting tattoos done for films but since they are the temporary ones maintaining them becomes a pain especially in the humid Chennai weather. “This tattoo actually became my accessory (Since Swapna didn’t wear any accessory anyway) which was to be handled with a LOT OF care,” Taapsee shared on social media.

Along with it, she posted a picture in which we can see a tattoo of a joystick on her wrist.

Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, the film sees Taapsee as a wheelchair-bound gamer combating a mysterious identity.

Taapsee will next be seen in “Haseen Dillruba”, “Rashmi Rocket” and “Shabaash Mithu”.

Vidya Balan: ‘Shooting, shooting khelein?’

Mumbai– Bored of the lockdown, actress Vidya Balan wants to play “shooting shooting”.

In a photograph she shared on Instagram Stories, Vidya sits in front of an iPad with the front camera rolling. In the image, she sports a black polka-dotted dress paired with a denim shirt.

She captioned it: “Shooting shooting khelein!?”

On the work, Vidya Balan will next be seen in “Shakuntala Devi”.

In the upcoming film, Vidya Balan essays the role of Shakuntala Devi who was also known as “Human computer”.

The film directed by Anu Menon also stars Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in key roles. It will be released on Amazon Prime Video soon.

Salman Khan drives home to visit parents amid lockdown 4.0

Mumbai– As lockdown 4.0 began across India, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan paid a quick visit to his parents in the city on Tuesday.

The superstar drove from his farmhouse in the adjoining locality of Panvel to his residence, Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area, with all necessary permissions for a few hours and drove back before nightfall, reports Mumbai Mirror.

The actor’s parents Salim and Salma Khan are residing at their Bandra home while Salman has been staying at the farmhouse right from the start of the lockdown in March. He is accompanied by sister Arpita, her husband Aayush Sharma and their kids, brother Sohail Khan’s son, rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur, friends Jacqueline Fernandez and Waluscha De Sousa, besides a few people from his crew.

Recently, Salman shot the romantic song “Tere bina” at his farmhouse. The track is sung and directed by Salman, and it features him with Jacqueline. The video has garnered over 27 million views on YouTube since its launch a week ago.

Madhuri Dixit’s debut single ‘Candle’ releases on Saturday

Mumbai–Actress Madhuri Dixit on Wednesday announced that her debut single “Candle” will release on Saturday.

She took to Twitter to post the news.

“All of us are in this together and we will definitely come out of this stronger. All we need is a little hope and positivity. #Candle releasing in 3 days. Stay tuned!,” she tweeted.

Speaking about her decision of making her singing debut, the actress said: “When I was growing up, music was something that played an integral part in our household. It gave me the inspiration to be a part of so many amazing things in life. So on my birthday, I decided to release the teaser and share the sneak peek of the song with my fans.”

“I thought it was time to give my fans a gift for all the love and support they have showered upon me over the years. We all are going through a difficult time. Hence, we decided that it would be a nice idea to release the song now. The music and its lyrics bring so much positivity and define hope for me. I really wish everybody gets the same vibe from it,” she added.(IANS)