Bollywood Roundup: Rasika Dugal, Mouni Roy, Mandana Karimi, and more…

Rasika Dugal shares her ‘prescription’ for creative process

Mumbai– Rasika Dugal, who is known for her roles in “Hamid”, “Mirzapur” and “Delhi Crime” among many others, has shared her “prescription for any creative process”.

Rasika took to Instagram, where she is seen sitting with a book, and with her glasses on the table.

“Never focus on the task at hand. Procrastinate, day-dream, wander. My prescription for any creative process,” she captioned the image.

She had recently posted a photograph of herself in a room, which she tagged as her “dubbing studios.

“Mera apna dubbing studio. Our sound-proofing isn’t the best but our coffee is great,” she wrote.

On the work front, she will next be seen in projects like “Lootcase”, “A Suitable Boy” and “Mirzapur 2”.

Mouni Roy’s secrets to keep ‘worries away’

Mumbai– Actress Mouni Roy has a few tips to rid yourself of worries amid the lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, Mouni wrote: “Drink your coffee, read your book and fan and dance all your worries away..”

Along with it, she posted a boomerang video in which she is seen sitting in front of a table fan. She is all dressed up in red lehanga.

Lately, Mouni has posting a lot on social media. She has taken to painting during the lockdown and recently she has shared some of her art work with fans.

On Tuesday, she also shared a picture of herself in a black sleevelss top and captioned it “G.I. Jane”, which floored fans and industry colleagues alike.

On the film front, Mouni will be seen in “Bhrahmastra”, which features Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles.

Mandana Karimi celebrates birthday virtually

Mumbai– Actress Mandana Karimi turned a year older on Tuesday, and she has been busy celebrating the day with her friends online.

She was also a part of a fundraiser and she collected more than 200 grocery bags to distribute to the needy.

“Since last night, I have been on Zoom party, house party and video calls till like 4 in the morning. My friends cut cakes for me and sang songs. I have received so many cakes and gifts from my friends and well-wishers,” said Mandana.

“For my birthday I took part in a campaign where we collected more than 200 grocery bags to be sent to the people in need,” she added.

It’s been a very overwhelming day for her.

“I’ve received so much love from everywhere. I have got messages and calls from people who I haven’t spoken for in years. It might be a strange time for all of us but it definitely has brought us all closer to each other,” she said.

On the work front, Mandana will be seen in a web series titled “The Casino”.

When Vidya Balan was stumped by Jisshu Sengupta’s attitude

Mumbai– Vidya Balan has alleged that Jisshu Sengupta “showed attitude” by not speaking to her on their first meeting. He did not even smile at her properly, she added.

The topic came up during a recent Instagram live chat featuring Vidya and her “Shakuntala Devi” co-star Jisshu. At one point of the conversation, Vidya accused in jest that when filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh introduced her with Bengali star Jisshu, he “showed attitude”, did not speak to her or smile at her properly, reports zeenews.india.com.

Jisshu promptly denied the allegation. Laughing his heart out, the actor said that Vidya often says this in front of others just to pull his leg! He added that if he had not spoken to her on their first meeting, it was probably because he was “scared” –she was Vidya Balan, after all.

The actress, of course, had praise in store for Jisshu’s negative act in Srijit Mukherji’s Bengali film, “Rajkahini”, which was later re-made in Hindi as “Begum Jaan”, incidentally starring Vidya.

“I loved you in ‘Rajkahini’ and I couldn’t believe it was the same you in ‘Piku’!” said Vidya, referring to the fact that Jisshu had a far more affable role to play in Shoojit Sircar’s “Piku”.

Radhika Apte debuts short hair on social media

London– Actress Radhika Apte has shared a photograph of herself all-new short bob hairdo on Instagram.

“And it’s all gone!!!!! #lightheaded #hairgoneshort #whatisnotthereisgone #mushroomhead,” she captioned the image.

Radhika also shared her new look on Instagram Stories.

On May 17, Radhika has posted a selfie on Instagram where she flaunted her long locks. She revealed then that it was time for her to chop the length.

“Going to take a pair of scissors and chop the length. I love how long and healthy my hair has grown. But it’s time to say goodbye! #detachment,” she had captioned the image.

Radhika is currently spending time with her husband Benedict Taylor at their London home.

In March, she had detailed her experience about her immigration from India to the UK, during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sonam wishes parents Anil, Sunita Kapoor on their 36th anniversary

Mumbai– Actor Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita completed 36 years of marriage on Tuesday, and their elder daughter, actress Sonam Kapoor, took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of the couple, wishing them on the occasion.

“Happy happy anniversary parents.. I love you so much and miss you so much. 36 years married and 11 years of dating! Insane ! Your love story is the best kind filled with love laughter and family and because angst only belongs in films not real life.

“Love you love you love you . ps ( you both also produced the three most confident and crazy children ) we hope we make you proud,” wrote Sonam.

Sunita, too, wished her husband on social media on their special day.

“My Husband is My Happy Place” Happy 36th anniversary.. love you beyond time,” she posted.

A few days back, Anil shared a couple of pictures on Instagram where he is seen honing his carrom skills with Sunita amid the lockdown. (IANS)